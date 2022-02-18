Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Citigroup Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citigroup : #StareAtGreatness and the Talented Team Citi Winter Para Athlete Roster Behind the Campaign

02/18/2022 | 02:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
#StareAtGreatness and the Talented Team Citi Winter Para Athlete Roster Behind the Campaign

By Jessica Roos, Disability Affinity: Enabling Diverse Abilities Co-lead and Chief Auditor, CitiFebruary 18, 2022 01:00 PM

Children are often told staring at someone with a disability is impolite, and quite possibly, offensive. But what if that person was a world champion competing at the highest level? What if that person just achieved what they trained for their whole lives? Would it be ok to stare then? Here at Citi, we believe staring at greatness is pivotal to creating an inclusive society.

People stare for all kinds of reasons: amazement, admiration, curiosity, shock, even fear. Some may even stare because they have a friend or family member experiencing something similar, and are uncertain how to approach a conversation, or how to help. It's okay to be curious, awe-struck or even to stare, but it's important you also engage and ask questions. A conversation can lead to further understanding and stronger allyship. The conversations may not always be easy, but they're crucial as we work to build a more inclusive world.

That's why we're proud to announce that, together with our 15 new Team Citi winter Para athletes, we're continuing our #StareAtGreatness campaign to help change perceptions of people with disabilities.

Our Team Citi winter Para athletes are among the most talented in the world and are examples of the excellence we work towards every day as a firm. They are from nine countries (Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Great Britain, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, and the United States) and participate in four sports (alpine skiing, ice hockey, Nordic skiing, and snowboarding), with many set to compete at the upcoming Games.

Through the #StareAtGreatness campaign, Team Citi is carrying the torch-a torch handed off from our Team Citi summer Para athletes-by sharing what makes them stand out: their personal stories, elite athleticism, and their passions outside of sport. We encourage you to join the conversation on social media - share what makes you stare-worthy! The more stories we can share together, the more understanding and empathy we can build.

Our Team Citi winter Para athlete roster:

  • Arly Aristides Velásquez Peñaloza, Mexico, Para alpine skiing
  • Pavel Bambousek, Czech Republic, Para alpine skiing
  • Alexey Bugaev, Russia, Para alpine skiing
  • Brittani Coury, United States, Para snowboard
  • Menna Fitzpatrick, Great Britain, Para alpine skiing
  • Christy Gardner, United States, Para ice hockey - US Women's Para ice hockey Assistant Captain
  • Alexandr Gerlits, Kazakhstan, Para Nordic skiing
  • Jen Lee, United States, Para ice hockey
  • Tyler McGregor, Canada, Para ice hockey
  • Cindy Ouellet, Canada, Para Nordic skiing and wheelchair basketball
  • Melissa Perrine, Australia, Para alpine skiing
  • Rico Roman, United States, Para ice hockey
  • Bigna Schmidt, Switzerland, Para alpine skiing
  • Igor Sikorski, Poland, Para alpine skiing
  • Ben Tudhope, Australia, Para snowboard

Citi has also re-signed select Team Citi summer Para athletes to continue to join its winter Para athletes in driving the #StareAtGreatness campaign:

  • Sara Al Senaani, UAE, Para Athleics
  • Madison de Rozario, Australia, Para Athletics
  • Trevon Jenifer, United States, Wheelchair Basketball
  • Ellen Keane, Ireland, Para Swimming
  • Ntando Mahlangu, South Africa, Para Athletics
  • Natalia Partyka, Poland, Para Table Tennis
  • Lenia Ruvalcaba, Mexico, Judo
  • Gustavo Sanchez, Mexico, Para Swimming
  • Lauren Steadman, Great Britain, Paratriathlon
  • Alice Tai, Great Britain, Para Swimming
  • Yip Pin Xiu, Singapore, Para Swimming
  • Alison Yu, Hong Kong, Wheelchair Fencing

To help amplify the #StareAtGreatness message, follow Citi on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn, and use #StareAtGreatness on social handles to share your own story of what makes you stare-worthy. Follow Jessica Roos on LinkedIn to learn how Citi is helping to create a more inclusive workplace and society.

Global
Global Functions
Branding & Sponsorships

Disclaimer

Citigroup Inc. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 19:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CITIGROUP INC.
02:52pCITIGROUP : #StareAtGreatness and the Talented Team Citi Winter Para Athlete Roster Behind..
PU
01:44pExxaro, China's CNIC vie with AIIM for $2 billion African power firm Lekela - sources
RE
05:14aCiti's Senior Bankers to Exit Hong Kong Amid COVID Curbs
MT
03:54aIndian insurer LIC set to launch $8 bln IPO on March 11, sources say
RE
03:05aPowerUp Acquisition Prices $250 Million IPO
MT
01:21aPhilippines offers at least $500 mln green bonds to European investors
RE
02/17Shopify's Shares Plunge Thursday After Price Target Downgrades
MT
02/17Philippines in talks with banks on green bond issue
RE
02/17Citigroup Announces Executive Changes
CI
02/16Akamai Technologies Shares Drop After Analyst Firms Cut Price Targets
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CITIGROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 70 739 M - -
Net income 2021 20 779 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,40x
Yield 2021 3,16%
Capitalization 128 B 128 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,82x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 223 000
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 64,71 $
Average target price 77,70 $
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer-Institutional Clients
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.7.15%128 411
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.12%445 825
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.55%372 146
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.86%256 624
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.03%218 188
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.88%208 269