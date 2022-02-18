Citigroup : #StareAtGreatness and the Talented Team Citi Winter Para Athlete Roster Behind the Campaign

By Jessica Roos, Disability Affinity: Enabling Diverse Abilities Co-lead and Chief Auditor, CitiFebruary 18, 2022 01:00 PM

Children are often told staring at someone with a disability is impolite, and quite possibly, offensive. But what if that person was a world champion competing at the highest level? What if that person just achieved what they trained for their whole lives? Would it be ok to stare then? Here at Citi, we believe staring at greatness is pivotal to creating an inclusive society.

People stare for all kinds of reasons: amazement, admiration, curiosity, shock, even fear. Some may even stare because they have a friend or family member experiencing something similar, and are uncertain how to approach a conversation, or how to help. It's okay to be curious, awe-struck or even to stare, but it's important you also engage and ask questions. A conversation can lead to further understanding and stronger allyship. The conversations may not always be easy, but they're crucial as we work to build a more inclusive world.

That's why we're proud to announce that, together with our 15 new Team Citi winter Para athletes, we're continuing our #StareAtGreatness campaign to help change perceptions of people with disabilities.

Our Team Citi winter Para athletes are among the most talented in the world and are examples of the excellence we work towards every day as a firm. They are from nine countries (Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Great Britain, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, and the United States) and participate in four sports (alpine skiing, ice hockey, Nordic skiing, and snowboarding), with many set to compete at the upcoming Games.

Through the #StareAtGreatness campaign, Team Citi is carrying the torch-a torch handed off from our Team Citi summer Para athletes-by sharing what makes them stand out: their personal stories, elite athleticism, and their passions outside of sport. We encourage you to join the conversation on social media - share what makes you stare-worthy! The more stories we can share together, the more understanding and empathy we can build.

Our Team Citi winter Para athlete roster:

Arly Aristides Velásquez Peñaloza , Mexico, Para alpine skiing

, Mexico, Para alpine skiing Pavel Bambousek , Czech Republic, Para alpine skiing

, Czech Republic, Para alpine skiing Alexey Bugaev , Russia, Para alpine skiing

, Russia, Para alpine skiing Brittani Coury , United States, Para snowboard

, United States, Para snowboard Menna Fitzpatrick , Great Britain, Para alpine skiing

, Great Britain, Para alpine skiing Christy Gardner , United States, Para ice hockey - US Women's Para ice hockey Assistant Captain

, United States, Para ice hockey - US Women's Para ice hockey Assistant Captain Alexandr Gerlits , Kazakhstan, Para Nordic skiing

, Kazakhstan, Para Nordic skiing Jen Lee , United States, Para ice hockey

, United States, Para ice hockey Tyler McGregor , Canada, Para ice hockey

, Canada, Para ice hockey Cindy Ouellet , Canada, Para Nordic skiing and wheelchair basketball

, Canada, Para Nordic skiing and wheelchair basketball Melissa Perrine , Australia, Para alpine skiing

, Australia, Para alpine skiing Rico Roman , United States, Para ice hockey

, United States, Para ice hockey Bigna Schmidt , Switzerland, Para alpine skiing

, Switzerland, Para alpine skiing Igor Sikorski , Poland, Para alpine skiing

, Poland, Para alpine skiing Ben Tudhope, Australia, Para snowboard

Citi has also re-signed select Team Citi summer Para athletes to continue to join its winter Para athletes in driving the #StareAtGreatness campaign:

Sara Al Senaani , UAE, Para Athleics

, UAE, Para Athleics Madison de Rozario , Australia, Para Athletics

, Australia, Para Athletics Trevon Jenifer , United States, Wheelchair Basketball

, United States, Wheelchair Basketball Ellen Keane , Ireland, Para Swimming

, Ireland, Para Swimming Ntando Mahlangu , South Africa, Para Athletics

, South Africa, Para Athletics Natalia Partyka , Poland, Para Table Tennis

, Poland, Para Table Tennis Lenia Ruvalcaba , Mexico, Judo

, Mexico, Judo Gustavo Sanchez , Mexico, Para Swimming

, Mexico, Para Swimming Lauren Steadman , Great Britain, Paratriathlon

, Great Britain, Paratriathlon Alice Tai , Great Britain, Para Swimming

, Great Britain, Para Swimming Yip Pin Xiu , Singapore, Para Swimming

, Singapore, Para Swimming Alison Yu, Hong Kong, Wheelchair Fencing

To help amplify the #StareAtGreatness message, follow Citi on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn, and use #StareAtGreatness on social handles to share your own story of what makes you stare-worthy. Follow Jessica Roos on LinkedIn to learn how Citi is helping to create a more inclusive workplace and society.

