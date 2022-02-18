Citigroup : #StareAtGreatness and the Talented Team Citi Winter Para Athlete Roster Behind the Campaign
By Jessica Roos, Disability Affinity: Enabling Diverse Abilities Co-lead and Chief Auditor, CitiFebruary 18, 2022 01:00 PM
Children are often told staring at someone with a disability is impolite, and quite possibly, offensive. But what if that person was a world champion competing at the highest level? What if that person just achieved what they trained for their whole lives? Would it be ok to stare then? Here at Citi, we believe staring at greatness is pivotal to creating an inclusive society.
People stare for all kinds of reasons: amazement, admiration, curiosity, shock, even fear. Some may even stare because they have a friend or family member experiencing something similar, and are uncertain how to approach a conversation, or how to help. It's okay to be curious, awe-struck or even to stare, but it's important you also engage and ask questions. A conversation can lead to further understanding and stronger allyship. The conversations may not always be easy, but they're crucial as we work to build a more inclusive world.
That's why we're proud to announce that, together with our 15 new Team Citi winter Para athletes, we're continuing our #StareAtGreatness campaign to help change perceptions of people with disabilities.
Our Team Citi winter Para athletes are among the most talented in the world and are examples of the excellence we work towards every day as a firm. They are from nine countries (Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Great Britain, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, and the United States) and participate in four sports (alpine skiing, ice hockey, Nordic skiing, and snowboarding), with many set to compete at the upcoming Games.
Through the #StareAtGreatness campaign, Team Citi is carrying the torch-a torch handed off from our Team Citi summer Para athletes-by sharing what makes them stand out: their personal stories, elite athleticism, and their passions outside of sport. We encourage you to join the conversation on social media - share what makes you stare-worthy! The more stories we can share together, the more understanding and empathy we can build.
Our Team Citi winter Para athlete roster:
Arly Aristides Velásquez Peñaloza, Mexico, Para alpine skiing
Pavel Bambousek, Czech Republic, Para alpine skiing
Alexey Bugaev, Russia, Para alpine skiing
Brittani Coury, United States, Para snowboard
Menna Fitzpatrick, Great Britain, Para alpine skiing
Christy Gardner, United States, Para ice hockey - US Women's Para ice hockey Assistant Captain
Alexandr Gerlits, Kazakhstan, Para Nordic skiing
Jen Lee, United States, Para ice hockey
Tyler McGregor, Canada, Para ice hockey
Cindy Ouellet, Canada, Para Nordic skiing and wheelchair basketball
Melissa Perrine, Australia, Para alpine skiing
Rico Roman, United States, Para ice hockey
Bigna Schmidt, Switzerland, Para alpine skiing
Igor Sikorski, Poland, Para alpine skiing
Ben Tudhope, Australia, Para snowboard
Citi has also re-signed select Team Citi summer Para athletes to continue to join its winter Para athletes in driving the #StareAtGreatness campaign:
Sara Al Senaani, UAE, Para Athleics
Madison de Rozario, Australia, Para Athletics
Trevon Jenifer, United States, Wheelchair Basketball
Ellen Keane, Ireland, Para Swimming
Ntando Mahlangu, South Africa, Para Athletics
Natalia Partyka, Poland, Para Table Tennis
Lenia Ruvalcaba, Mexico, Judo
Gustavo Sanchez, Mexico, Para Swimming
Lauren Steadman, Great Britain, Paratriathlon
Alice Tai, Great Britain, Para Swimming
Yip Pin Xiu, Singapore, Para Swimming
Alison Yu, Hong Kong, Wheelchair Fencing
