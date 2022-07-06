Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Citigroup Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-07-06 pm EDT
46.15 USD   -0.99%
04:14pCITIGROUP : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
04:14pCITIGROUP : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
09:09aTruist Financial Raising U.S. Minimum Wage to $22/Hour
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citigroup : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/06/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
IRELAND SUSAN LESLIE
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
CITIGROUP INC [C] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
CITIGROUP INC. CORPORATE LAW DEPT. , 388 GREENWICH STREET
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
NEW YORK NY 10013
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
IRELAND SUSAN LESLIE
CITIGROUP INC. CORPORATE LAW DEPT.
388 GREENWICH STREET
NEW YORK, NY10013 		X

Signatures
Susan Leslie Ireland by Joseph B. Wollard, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-07-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Reinvestment of cash, including dividends and interest, under the Compensation Plan for Non-Employee Directors.
(2) Represents deferred shares of common stock held by the Issuer for the benefit of the Reporting Person pursuant to the Issuer's Compensation Plan for Non-Employee Directors.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Citigroup Inc. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 20:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CITIGROUP INC.
04:14pCITIGROUP : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
04:14pCITIGROUP : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
09:09aTruist Financial Raising U.S. Minimum Wage to $22/Hour
DJ
07:04aSouth Korean Dental Scanner Developer Medit Goes on Sale, Worth $3.1 Billion
MT
05:08aRenewed Slowdown Concerns Pull Crude Oil Prices Down, National Australia Bank Says
MT
12:37aGazprom Noteholders Await Coupon Payment Amid Prolonged Due Diligence
MT
07/04MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : July 4, 2022
07/04Citigroup Reportedly in Advanced Talks to Sell Russian Assets
CI
07/04US-based Citigroup Nears Partial Sale Of Russian Business To Expobank
MT
07/01Citi Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Review
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CITIGROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 73 228 M - -
Net income 2022 13 415 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,88x
Yield 2022 4,41%
Capitalization 90 513 M 90 513 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 228 000
Free-Float 61,9%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 46,61 $
Average target price 60,85 $
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer-Institutional Clients
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.-22.39%90 513
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.98%330 771
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.06%251 697
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.59%240 500
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.41%170 179
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-18.29%155 918