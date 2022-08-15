Citigroup Sues Bankrupt Revlon Over Mistaken $900 Million Payment

By Becky Yerak

Citigroup Inc. is suing Revlon Inc. over $900 million that the bank said it mistakenly sent of its own money in 2020 to repay a term loan of the now-bankrupt beauty products business.

Lenders that received the payment before the loan's 2023 maturity have refused to return roughly $500 million of that money, and Citigroup has been fighting in federal court to claw back that money from the investors.

In its lawsuit filed Friday in a U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York, Citigroup alleges unjust enrichment against Revlon, which filed for bankruptcy in June. Citigroup wants the bankruptcy court to order Revlon to repay that $500 million to the bank.

