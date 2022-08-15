Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Citigroup Inc.
  News
  Summary
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:16 2022-08-15 pm EDT
53.95 USD   -0.80%
01:22pCitigroup Sues Bankrupt Revlon Over Mistaken $900 Million Payment
DJ
08:13aSaudi prince made $500 mln Russia bet at start of Ukraine war
RE
07:34aCitibank Korea's Net Profit Surges 21% in June Quarter
MT
Citigroup Sues Bankrupt Revlon Over Mistaken $900 Million Payment

08/15/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
By Becky Yerak

Citigroup Inc. is suing Revlon Inc. over $900 million that the bank said it mistakenly sent of its own money in 2020 to repay a term loan of the now-bankrupt beauty products business.

Lenders that received the payment before the loan's 2023 maturity have refused to return roughly $500 million of that money, and Citigroup has been fighting in federal court to claw back that money from the investors.

In its lawsuit filed Friday in a U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York, Citigroup alleges unjust enrichment against Revlon, which filed for bankruptcy in June. Citigroup wants the bankruptcy court to order Revlon to repay that $500 million to the bank.

Write to Becky Yerak at becky.yerak@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-15-22 1321ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -0.73% 53.96 Delayed Quote.-9.95%
REVLON, INC. 24.39% 8.245 Delayed Quote.-42.15%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 122 M - -
Net income 2022 14 528 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,50x
Yield 2022 3,75%
Capitalization 105 B 105 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,40x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 231 000
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 54,38 $
Average target price 59,69 $
Spread / Average Target 9,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer-Institutional Clients
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.-9.95%105 318
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.87%358 155
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.41%291 679
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-6.36%219 955
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.25%174 253
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.96%160 288