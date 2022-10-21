Advanced search
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:28 2022-10-21 pm EDT
44.23 USD   +3.04%
Citigroup : Supplement - C-028215

10/21/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
Below you will find information from the register notified prospectuses. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of receipt notification21 oct 2022
  • Date received document21 oct 2022
  • Issuing institutionCITIGROUP INC.
  • DescriptionSupplement - C-028215
  • Competent authorityCOMMISSION DE SURVEILLANCE DU SECTEUR FINANCIER (CSSF)
  • Country competent authorityLuxemburg
Previous result

Date last update: 21 October 2022

Citigroup Inc. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 19:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 050 M - -
Net income 2022 14 291 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,98x
Yield 2022 4,75%
Capitalization 83 124 M 83 124 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 238 000
Free-Float 62,3%
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer-Institutional Clients
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.-28.93%83 124
MORGAN STANLEY-20.90%129 760
CHARLES SCHWABB-18.30%127 980
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-18.50%101 144
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-31.47%34 946
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-28.14%22 651