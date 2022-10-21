Citigroup : Supplement - C-028215
Supplement - C-028215
Below you will find information from the register notified prospectuses. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of receipt notification 21 oct 2022
Date received document 21 oct 2022
Issuing institution CITIGROUP INC.
Description Supplement - C-028215
Competent authority COMMISSION DE SURVEILLANCE DU SECTEUR FINANCIER (CSSF)
Country competent authority Luxemburg
Date last update: 21 October 2022
Citigroup Inc. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 19:09:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022
75 050 M
-
-
Net income 2022
14 291 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
5,98x
Yield 2022
4,75%
Capitalization
83 124 M
83 124 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,08x
Nbr of Employees
238 000
Free-Float
62,3%
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
42,92 $
Average target price
55,98 $
Spread / Average Target
30,4%
