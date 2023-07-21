Supplement - C-029123
Supplement - C-029123
Below you will find information from the register notified prospectuses. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of receipt notification21 jul 2023
Date received document21 jul 2023
Issuing institutionCITIGROUP INC.
DescriptionSupplement - C-029123
Competent authorityCOMMISSION DE SURVEILLANCE DU SECTEUR FINANCIER (CSSF)
Country competent authorityLuxemburg
Previous result
Next result
Date last update: 21 July 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Citigroup Inc. published this content on 21 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2023 19:30:01 UTC.