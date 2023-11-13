Citigroup Inc. is the world's leading banking group. The activity is organized around three areas: - corporate and investment banking: financial intermediation, interest rate market activities, investment capital, etc., etc.; - commercial banking: sale of traditional and specialized banking products (consumer credit, leasing credit, etc.); - other: primarily private banking and management of alternative investment funds. At the end of 2022, the group managed USD 1,365.9 billion in current deposits and USD 640.2 billion in current loans. Products and services are marketed through a network of 2,092 branches worldwide.