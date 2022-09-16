Citigroup : Supplement - DOC00246016
Supplement - DOC00246016
Below you will find information from the register notified prospectuses. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of receipt notification 16 sep 2022
Date received document 16 sep 2022
Issuing institution CITIGROUP INC., CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS HOLDINGS INC., Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg SCA
Description Supplement - DOC00246016
Competent authority CENTRAL BANK OF IRELAND
Country competent authority Ierland
Date last update: 16 September 2022
Citigroup Inc. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022
75 171 M
-
-
Net income 2022
14 515 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
6,71x
Yield 2022
4,22%
Capitalization
93 814 M
93 814 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,23x
Nbr of Employees
231 000
Free-Float
62,3%
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
48,44 $
Average target price
59,74 $
Spread / Average Target
23,3%
