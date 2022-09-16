Advanced search
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:53 2022-09-16 pm EDT
48.16 USD   -0.58%
03:10pCITIGROUP : Supplement - DOC00246016
PU
03:10pCITIGROUP : Supplement - DOC00246012
PU
12:40pCITIGROUP SUBMITS MULTI-YEAR PLAN TO ADDRESS FED CONCERNS : Reuters
MT
Citigroup : Supplement - DOC00246016

09/16/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
Below you will find information from the register notified prospectuses. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of receipt notification16 sep 2022
  • Date received document16 sep 2022
  • Issuing institutionCITIGROUP INC., CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS HOLDINGS INC., Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg SCA
  • DescriptionSupplement - DOC00246016
  • Competent authorityCENTRAL BANK OF IRELAND
  • Country competent authorityIerland

Date last update: 16 September 2022

Citigroup Inc. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 19:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 171 M - -
Net income 2022 14 515 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,71x
Yield 2022 4,22%
Capitalization 93 814 M 93 814 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 231 000
Free-Float 62,3%
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer-Institutional Clients
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.-19.79%93 814
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.56%345 662
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.43%277 296
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-12.73%211 685
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.00%167 425
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.15%151 300