Supplement - DOC00357461
Supplement - DOC00357461
Below you will find information from the register notified prospectuses. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of receipt notification23 nov 2023
Date received document23 nov 2023
Issuing institutionCITIGROUP INC., CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS HOLDINGS INC., Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg SCA
DescriptionSupplement - DOC00357461
Competent authorityCENTRAL BANK OF IRELAND
Country competent authorityIerland
Previous result
Next result
Date last update: 23 November 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Citigroup Inc. published this content on 23 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2023 20:09:04 UTC.