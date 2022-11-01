Citigroup : Treasurer Mike Verdeschi to Present at BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference
11/01/2022 | 02:20pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C)
November 1, 2022
Citigroup Treasurer Mike Verdeschi to Present at BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference
New York - Mike Verdeschi, Treasurer of Citigroup, will present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference on Thursday, November 3. The presentation is expected to begin at approximately 8:55 a.m. (Eastern). A live webcast will be available at http://www.citigroup.com/citi/investor. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.
Citi
