    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:35 2022-11-01 pm EDT
46.25 USD   +0.84%
02:20pCitigroup : Treasurer Mike Verdeschi to Present at BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference
PU
04:40aUOB Acquires Citigroup's Consumer Banking Businesses in Thailand, Malaysia
MT
02:07aUnicredit: citigroup raises price target to eur 15.5 from eur…
RE
Citigroup : Treasurer Mike Verdeschi to Present at BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference

11/01/2022 | 02:20pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C)
November 1, 2022
Citigroup Treasurer Mike Verdeschi to Present at BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference

New York - Mike Verdeschi, Treasurer of Citigroup, will present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference on Thursday, November 3. The presentation is expected to begin at approximately 8:55 a.m. (Eastern). A live webcast will be available at http://www.citigroup.com/citi/investor. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

Citi
Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi.

Contacts
Media: Danielle Romero-Apsilos (212) 816-2264
Investors: Jennifer Landis (212) 559-2718

Disclaimer

Citigroup Inc. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 18:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 047 M - -
Net income 2022 14 291 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,35x
Yield 2022 4,45%
Capitalization 88 818 M 88 818 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 238 000
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 45,86 $
Average target price 55,26 $
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer-Institutional Clients
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.-24.06%88 818
CHARLES SCHWABB-5.27%155 744
MORGAN STANLEY-16.29%139 196
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-10.65%112 111
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-34.84%32 672
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.17.67%25 412