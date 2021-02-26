Log in
Citigroup : UK Government Sells Bradford & Bingley, Northern Rock for GBP5 Billion

02/26/2021 | 09:10am EST
By Ian Walker

The U.K. government said Friday that it has sold Bradford & Bingley PLC and NRAM Ltd. building societies to Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP and Citibank for 5 billion pounds ($7.01 billion).

The government said that B&B and NRAM, which was formerly called Northern Rock, have been sold with their remaining loans.

"This final sale constitutes a significant milestone in the work to achieve the government's objective of returning the institutions brought into public ownership as a result of the 2007-2008 financial crisis to private ownership," HM Treasury said.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-26-21 0909ET

