  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Citigroup Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:31 2022-07-15 am EDT
48.47 USD   +9.80%
10:57aCitigroup Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:16aCitigroup Tops Second-Quarter Results on Trading Strength Even as Investment Banking Struggles
MT
09:52aCiti, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Reportedly in Talks With Regulators Over Potential Fine Related to Unauthorized Use of Messaging Apps
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citigroup Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

07/15/2022 | 10:57am EDT
Citigroup Inc. (C) is currently at $47.94, up $3.80 or 8.6%


--Would be highest close since June 21, 2022, when it closed at $47.96

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 11.54%

--Snaps a five day losing streak

--Up 4.23% month-to-date

--Down 20.62% year-to-date

--Down 91.5% from its all-time closing high of $564.10 on Dec. 27, 2006

--Down 28.35% from 52 weeks ago (July 16, 2021), when it closed at $66.90

--Down 35.48% from its 52-week closing high of $74.30 on Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 8.6% from its 52-week closing low of $44.14 on July 14, 2022

--Traded as high as $48.12; highest intraday level since June 28, 2022, when it hit $49.11

--Up 9.01% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 14.21%


All data as of 10:39:06 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-15-22 1056ET

All news about CITIGROUP INC.
10:57aCitigroup Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data ..
DJ
10:16aCitigroup Tops Second-Quarter Results on Trading Strength Even as Investment Banking St..
MT
09:52aCiti, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Reportedly in Talks With Regulators Over Potential..
MT
09:16aSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Climb Premarket Friday
MT
08:55aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : That was a close call
08:52aSECTOR UPDATE : Financial
MT
08:51aFRANCESCO GAETANO CALTAGIRONE : Generali Picks Stefano Marsaglia to Replace Caltagirone on..
DJ
08:20aCITIGROUP CONSIDERING FULL RANGE OF : Bloomberg
MT
08:20aCitigroup Posts Lower EPS, Higher Revenue in Q2; Shares Rise
MT
08:04aCITIGROUP : Second Quarter 2022 Results and Key Metrics
PU
Analyst Recommendations on CITIGROUP INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 73 237 M - -
Net income 2022 13 191 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,61x
Yield 2022 4,65%
Capitalization 85 716 M 85 716 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 228 000
Free-Float 61,9%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 44,14 $
Average target price 58,79 $
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer-Institutional Clients
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.-26.91%85 716
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.33%317 201
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.28%242 754
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.95%219 173
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.59%160 751
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-18.57%146 838