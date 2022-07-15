Citigroup Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

Citigroup Inc. (C) is currently at $47.94, up $3.80 or 8.6%

--Would be highest close since June 21, 2022, when it closed at $47.96

--On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 11.54%

--Snaps a five day losing streak

--Up 4.23% month-to-date

--Down 20.62% year-to-date

--Down 91.5% from its all-time closing high of $564.10 on Dec. 27, 2006

--Down 28.35% from 52 weeks ago (July 16, 2021), when it closed at $66.90

--Down 35.48% from its 52-week closing high of $74.30 on Aug. 11, 2021

--Up 8.6% from its 52-week closing low of $44.14 on July 14, 2022

--Traded as high as $48.12; highest intraday level since June 28, 2022, when it hit $49.11

--Up 9.01% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 14.21%

All data as of 10:39:06 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-15-22 1056ET