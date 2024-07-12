Citigroup: cost-cutting helps beat consensus

July 12, 2024 at 08:36 am EDT Share

Citigroup exceeded Wall Street's expectations in the second quarter, a performance that the US banking group attributes to the success of its strategy to "streamline" its costs.



In the three months to the end of June, the New York-based bank posted net income of $3.2 billion, compared with $2.9 billion in the same period of 2023.



At $1.52, earnings per share were well ahead of the analyst consensus of $1.39.



Net banking income rose by 4% to $20.1 billion.



Quoted in a press release, Citi's CEO Jane Fraser underpins these good results, among other things, by the 2% drop in the Group's operating expenses to $13.35 billion.



In its press release, Citi also mentions the solid end to the quarter recorded by its markets division, which enabled it to generate better-than-expected performance.



Buoyed by the strength of its derivatives business, the equities division saw its revenues rise by 37%, while the investment bank jumped by 38% with gains in market share.



This publication was well received by investors, who took the stock up by more than 2% on Friday morning in pre-market trading.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.