Citigroup: cost-cutting helps beat consensus
In the three months to the end of June, the New York-based bank posted net income of $3.2 billion, compared with $2.9 billion in the same period of 2023.
At $1.52, earnings per share were well ahead of the analyst consensus of $1.39.
Net banking income rose by 4% to $20.1 billion.
Quoted in a press release, Citi's CEO Jane Fraser underpins these good results, among other things, by the 2% drop in the Group's operating expenses to $13.35 billion.
In its press release, Citi also mentions the solid end to the quarter recorded by its markets division, which enabled it to generate better-than-expected performance.
Buoyed by the strength of its derivatives business, the equities division saw its revenues rise by 37%, while the investment bank jumped by 38% with gains in market share.
This publication was well received by investors, who took the stock up by more than 2% on Friday morning in pre-market trading.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction