Aug 4 (Reuters) - Citigroup said on Friday it expects a pretax charge of up to $1.5 billion to replenish a government deposit insurance fund, once rules are finalized.
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05:01:12 2023-08-04 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|46.33 USD
|+1.42%
|-3.59%
|+1.06%
|11:05pm
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Citigroup said on Friday it expects a pretax charge of up to $1.5 billion to replenish a government deposit insurance fund, once rules are finalized.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|46.33 USD
|+1.42%
|-3.59%
|89 959 M $
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+1.06%
|89 959 M $
|+2.87%
|101 B $
|-22.03%
|120 B $
|+24.06%
|47 144 M $
|+4.43%
|148 B $
|+36.31%
|26 326 M $
|+0.93%
|22 862 M $
|+17.58%
|21 090 M $
|+38.85%
|19 788 M $
|+6.97%
|18 067 M $