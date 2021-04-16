Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Citigroup Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citigroup : Announces Full Redemption of Series Q Preferred Stock and Series R Preferred Stock

04/16/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Citigroup Inc. is redeeming, in whole, all the currently outstanding $1.25 billion aggregate liquidation preference of Series Q Depositary Shares representing interests in its 5.950% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series Q (the “Series Q Preferred Stock”).

Citigroup is also redeeming, in whole, all the currently outstanding $1.035 billion aggregate liquidation preference of Series R Depositary Shares representing interests in its 6.125% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series R (the “Series R Preferred Stock”).

The redemption date for the Series Q Preferred Stock and related Series Q Depositary Shares and the Series R Preferred Stock and related Series R Depositary Shares is May 17, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). The cash redemption price, payable on May 17, 2021, will equal $1,000 for each Series Q Depositary Share and Series R Depositary Share. Holders of record on May 7, 2021, will receive the previously declared regular quarterly dividend of $10.721875 per Series Q Depositary Share and $11.679375 per Series R Depositary Share, payable on May 17, 2021.

The redemptions announced today are consistent with Citigroup’s liability management strategy and reflects its ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of its funding and capital structure. Citigroup’s redemptions are based on several factors, including without limitation, the economic value, regulatory changes, potential impact on Citigroup's net interest margin and borrowing costs, the overall remaining tenor of Citigroup's debt portfolio, capital impact, as well as overall market conditions.

Beginning on the Redemption Date, the Series Q Depositary Shares and the Series R Depositary Shares will no longer be outstanding, and dividends will no longer accrue on such securities.

Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (“Computershare”) is the paying agent for the Series Q Depositary Shares and the Series R Depositary Shares. The paying agent’s address is Computershare Trust Company, Attn: Corporate Actions, 150 Royall Street, Canton, MA 02021. Questions relating to the notice of redemption and related materials should be directed to Computershare via telephone at 1-888-250-3985.

For further information on the Series Q Preferred Stock and the related Series Q Depositary Shares, please see the prospectus at the following web address: https://www.citigroup.com/citi/fixedincome/data/FinalProspectusSupplement081215.PDF

For further information on the Series R Preferred Stock and the related Series R Depositary Shares, please see the prospectus at the following web address: https://www.citigroup.com/citi/fixedincome/data/FinalProspectusSupplementSerR.pdf

Citigroup, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup provides consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CITIGROUP INC.
04:26pCITIGROUP  : Unveils Plan for Redemption of Series Q, Series R Preferred Stock
MT
04:16pCITIGROUP  : Announces Full Redemption of Series Q Preferred Stock and Series R ..
BU
03:36pSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Pick Up More Support Late in Friday Trading
MT
01:03pWall Street Holds on to Gains Midday as Dow, S&P Hit New Highs
MT
12:57pSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Hanging On For Slim Gains This Afternoon
MT
12:53pMIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Holds Onto Gains Midday as Dow, S&P Hit New Highs
MT
12:11pCITIGROUP  : Citi beats revenue estimates, exiting consumer franchises in 13 mar..
AQ
11:49aCITIGROUP  : Oppenheimer Adjusts Citigroup PT to $123 From $117 Following Q1 Res..
MT
11:30aCITIGROUP  : Q1 Strength Owed to Capital Markets Strength, Loan Loss Reserve, RB..
MT
11:17aCITIGROUP  : Argus Adjusts Price Target on Citigroup to $87 From $74, Maintains ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 71 487 M - -
Net income 2021 17 908 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,28x
Yield 2021 2,87%
Capitalization 151 B 151 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,12x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 210 000
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 84,30 $
Last Close Price 72,54 $
Spread / Highest target 69,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.17.65%151 368
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.75%460 634
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION27.81%334 220
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.15%285 882
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%211 871
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.17%191 442
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ