Citigroup : Names Erika Irish Brown as D&I Chief

03/26/2021 | 11:41am EDT
By Dieter Holger

Citigroup Inc. named Erika Irish Brown as its new diversity and inclusion chief, at a time when Wall Street's storied banks have pledged billions of dollars for women and minorities and to boost diversity in their highest ranks.

Ms. Brown will hold the role of chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer and global head of talent at the New York-based bank in the next few months, Citi's Head of Human Resources Sara Wechter said in a blog post on Friday. She most recently held the job of chief diversity officer at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., where she helped launched the company's diversity goals. Prior to that, she was Bloomberg LP's first global head of diversity and inclusion.

Ms. Brown will be involved in helping set and meet Citi's workforce diversity targets. By the end of 2021, Citi aims to have at least 40% of women in assistant-vice-president to managing-director roles globally and at least 8% of Black employees in the U.S. in those same jobs. Citi set those goals in 2018, when women and Black employees held 37% and 6% of those roles, respectively.

"We'll provide an update on our progress and look to review our goals in early 2022," a Citi spokesperson said.

In January, Citi was among the five largest banks that said they would mandate a diverse slate of applicants when hiring employees, mirroring the so-called Rooney Rule that started in the National Football League as a way of making sure people of color were considered for coaching jobs.

Citi is currently among the top 11% of U.S. companies in the employee engagement, diversity and inclusion category, according to The Wall Street Journal's environmental, social and governance research. It ranks 2nd out of 137 U.S. commercial banks.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@wsj.com; @dieterholger

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-26-21 1141ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 69 806 M - -
Net income 2021 13 558 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 2,90%
Capitalization 150 B 150 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,14x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 210 000
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 79,33 $
Last Close Price 71,72 $
Spread / Highest target 56,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.16.32%154 921
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.05%474 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION24.25%325 679
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.56%292 766
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.15%215 627
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.06%205 422
