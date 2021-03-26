Citigroup : Names Erika Irish Brown as D&I Chief

By Dieter Holger

Citigroup Inc. named Erika Irish Brown as its new diversity and inclusion chief, at a time when Wall Street's storied banks have pledged billions of dollars for women and minorities and to boost diversity in their highest ranks.

Ms. Brown will hold the role of chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer and global head of talent at the New York-based bank in the next few months, Citi's Head of Human Resources Sara Wechter said in a blog post on Friday. She most recently held the job of chief diversity officer at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., where she helped launched the company's diversity goals. Prior to that, she was Bloomberg LP's first global head of diversity and inclusion.

Ms. Brown will be involved in helping set and meet Citi's workforce diversity targets. By the end of 2021, Citi aims to have at least 40% of women in assistant-vice-president to managing-director roles globally and at least 8% of Black employees in the U.S. in those same jobs. Citi set those goals in 2018, when women and Black employees held 37% and 6% of those roles, respectively.

"We'll provide an update on our progress and look to review our goals in early 2022," a Citi spokesperson said.

In January, Citi was among the five largest banks that said they would mandate a diverse slate of applicants when hiring employees, mirroring the so-called Rooney Rule that started in the National Football League as a way of making sure people of color were considered for coaching jobs.

Citi is currently among the top 11% of U.S. companies in the employee engagement, diversity and inclusion category, according to The Wall Street Journal's environmental, social and governance research. It ranks 2nd out of 137 U.S. commercial banks.

