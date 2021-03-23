Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citigroup Inc.    C

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citigroup : Plans for Hybrid Workforce Post-Pandemic

03/23/2021 | 01:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By David Benoit

The future of work at Citigroup Inc. will be hybrid.

Chief Executive Jane Fraser told staffers Monday that most of them will be expected to be in the office only three days a week when the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

The memo makes Citigroup the first major bank to declare that a physical presence in its offices won't be required in the post-pandemic world, a change most bankers would have scoffed at a year or even months ago.

"This is not just a scheduling exercise; we will be thoughtful about when we ask colleagues to be in the office together," Ms. Fraser wrote to Citigroup's 210,000 employees. "The pandemic has stretched our capacity for innovative thinking, for solving problems. It has opened doors to new ways of working and shown that we are able to adapt to and even flourish amid adversity."

Ms. Fraser, who took over as CEO earlier this month, said the plans as to which roles would be hybrid haven't been finalized. Some roles would still require in-person attendance as the norm and few will change to full-time remote.

While some companies have announced plans to shift to permanent work-from-home roles and hybrid arrangements, banks have largely resisted the move. Ms. Fraser said physical offices remain an important tool to promote collaboration, facilitate apprenticeships and help unify teams.

Ms. Fraser also spelled out some other workplace changes. She banned internal Zoom meetings on Fridays to ease the drudgery of video calls. (Video calls with clients, she said, could still take place on Fridays.) CNBC.com reported on the memo earlier Tuesday.

She also asked employees to limit scheduling meetings with colleagues outside of their work hours, and, for the second straight year, gave the entire bank a day off the Friday before Memorial Day.

"It's simply not sustainable," Ms. Fraser wrote, referring to how the pandemic has blurred the lines of work and home life. "Since a return to any kind of new normal is still a few months away for many of us, we need to reset some of our working practices."

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-21 1326ET

All news about CITIGROUP INC.
01:27pUS Stocks Head Lower as Europe's Largest Economies Brace for COVID-19 Resurge..
MT
01:26pCITIGROUP  : Plans for Hybrid Workforce Post-Pandemic
DJ
01:13pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Head Lower With Oil as Europe's Largest Economies Brac..
MT
11:39aTAL EDUCATION  : Citigroup Downgrades TAL Education Group to Neutral Rating From..
MT
10:20aZoom to zen - Citi unveils Zoom-free Fridays to beat remote working stress
RE
09:44aCONTINENTAL RESOURCES  : Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Continental Resources..
MT
09:41aCitigroup Adjusts Price Target on Cabot Oil & Gas to $20.50 From $22, Maintai..
MT
09:09aCITI  : Recognized as an Eleven-Time Industry Leader in Affordable Housing
BU
08:32aPRESS RELEASE : Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. Announces Pricing of ..
DJ
08:00aLow-cost carrier Frontier aims for $4.52 billion valuation in U.S. IPO
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 69 775 M - -
Net income 2021 13 492 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 2,89%
Capitalization 150 B 150 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,15x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 210 000
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 78,87 $
Last Close Price 71,96 $
Spread / Highest target 55,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.16.70%154 921
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.81%474 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION24.25%325 679
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.34%292 766
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.88%215 627
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.22.37%205 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ