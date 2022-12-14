Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Citigroup Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:55 2022-12-14 pm EST
46.00 USD   -1.27%
03:09pCitigroup promotes most women ever to MD role- memo
RE
09:52aCitigroup Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to Sell From Neutral, Price Target is $58
MT
09:36aCitigroup Downgrades Acadia Realty Trust to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $16 From $17
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citigroup promotes most women ever to MD role- memo

12/14/2022 | 03:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Citibank is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc promoted over 100 women to the role of managing director, the highest ever for the bank, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

For the bank, which named a total of 331 employees in 26 countries to the role, it is "one of the largest and most diverse cohorts" in its history, the memo said. Among those promoted in the United States, 37% are racially or ethnically diverse.

The news, first reported by Bloomberg on Tuesday, highlights the New York-based company's push to improve the representation of women at top levels and encourage diversity.

Citigroup became the first major Wall Street bank to appoint a woman, Jane Fraser, as its chief executive last year. In 2020, its finance chief, Mark Mason, was the only Black executive among about 80 leaders atop the six biggest U.S. banks when the murder of George Floyd prompted a global reckoning over racism.

Since then, large banks have pledged to diversify their management and workforce.

Citigroup said in September it aimed to boost global representation of women in assistant vice president to managing director levels to 43.5% in 2025 from the current 40.6%.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in New York; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
All news about CITIGROUP INC.
03:09pCitigroup promotes most women ever to MD role- memo
RE
09:52aCitigroup Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to Sell From Neutral, Price T..
MT
09:36aCitigroup Downgrades Acadia Realty Trust to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $..
MT
09:35aCitigroup Downgrades Coupa Software to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $81 Fr..
MT
09:34aCitigroup Downgrades Marriott International to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target t..
MT
09:32aCitigroup Downgrades Vornado Realty Trust to Sell From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to..
MT
09:29aCitigroup Downgrades SL Green Realty to Sell From Neutral, Cuts Price Target to $30 Fro..
MT
09:21aCitigroup Upgrades Playa Hotels & Resorts to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to ..
MT
07:59aCitigroup Downgrades Healthcare Realty Trust to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target ..
MT
07:50aCitigroup Downgrades Brandywine Realty Trust to Sell From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CITIGROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 216 M - -
Net income 2022 14 130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,52x
Yield 2022 4,38%
Capitalization 90 238 M 90 238 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 238 000
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 46,59 $
Average target price 56,09 $
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer-Institutional Clients
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.-22.85%90 238
MORGAN STANLEY-7.17%156 690
CHARLES SCHWABB-7.55%145 139
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-3.62%130 726
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-22.23%41 087
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-19.11%24 357