Citigroup sets new targets but analysts remain skeptical

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc unveiled a
raft of new targets as it laid out its strategy for the next
three to five years on Wednesday, but analysts remained
skeptical about whether it can successfully execute the plan.
The bank set new profitability targets and gave detail on
the revenue and loan growth that will be required to achieve
them, but also warned of rising expenses.
The targets were posted as Chief Executive Jane Fraser
hosted the bank's first investor day in five years, just over a
year since she took the helm at the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by
assets.
Fraser has been tasked with transforming a business whose
share price lagged rivals like JPMorgan Chase & Co and
Bank of America during her predecessor Michael Corbat's
eight years in charge.
"We have an urgent need to address the issues that have kept
our firm from living up to its full potential," Fraser told
investors. "Our business mix is somewhat disadvantaged and that
needs to change to drive higher return fees and growth."
Citigroup also has the largest Russian exposure of any U.S.
bank, presenting Fraser with another headache. On Monday, it
said that exposure totaled nearly $10 billion, far higher than
previously communicated.
Fraser did not address Russia directly but did say that
"there are macro and geopolitical factors that are outside our
control."
Shares in Citigroup were down 2.4% in morning trading while
most other large U.S. bank stocks rose.
Turning around the bank's performance would "take time,"
Fraser said.
Citigroup is aiming for a return on tangible common equity
(RoTCE) of 11% to 12% in the next three to five years. That
still trails rivals but would be an improvement from its recent
performance, and in line with what most analysts were expecting.
The metric measures how well a bank uses shareholder money
to produce profit.
Fraser and other Citigroup executives laid out the bank's
plan for growth.
It hopes to be the leading bank servicing companies doing
business across borders and a global leader in wealth
management, as well as gain market share in investment banking,
trading and at its U.S. consumer business, Fraser said.
"All good aspirations and would result in a better and more
profitable bank – just easier said than done," said Evercore ISI
analyst Glenn Schorr.
Fraser said her tenure had begun with "tough feedback" from
regulators, directors and employees about Citigroup's
shortcomings.
After Citigroup had spent much of a decade cleaning up from
losses in the financial crisis, Fraser said, "we simply did not
invest enough in elements of our operating model in technology
and in the associated risk and controls."
The bank has spent more in the past few quarters to fix
issues regulators identified in its controls systems.
Citigroup warned that expenses will rise between 5% and 6%
this year, excluding the impact of divestitures, reflecting that
ongoing investment and the cost of retaining and attracting
staff in a highly competitive environment.
The new targets "might be modestly disappointing to the
market," said Keefe, Bruyette & Wood analyst David Konrad.
Citigroup said its expense efficiency ratio will improve to
60% to 63% in the near-term, compared to 65% in 2021. For the
medium-term, that metric is expected to be less than 60%, the
bank added. A lower efficiency ratio means a company is better
at managing costs relative to revenue.
The short-term revenue outlook was also bleak.
For the current quarter, the bank expects a mid-single digit
decline in revenue, excluding divestiture impacts.
Citigroup, which said its priority was to return capital,
expects to pay dividends of nearly $1 billion in the first
quarter of 2022.
The bank said its outlook for the medium-term includes
having revenue growth at a 4-5% compounded annual rate, led by
gains in its corporate payments business, as well as global
wealth management.
Citigroup said its targets assume a healthy economic
environment, overnight interest rates rising to 2%, loan growth
of 6-7% annually, and revenue and deposit growth of 4-5%.
Since Fraser became the CEO, Citi's shares had fallen 11%
through Tuesday while the index of S&P 500 bank stocks
has gained 7%.
