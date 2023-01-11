Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Citigroup Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:56:24 2023-01-11 pm EST
48.72 USD   +1.09%
03:15pCitigroup to launch search for new wealth management chief - WSJ
RE
02:27pCitigroup To Launch Search For New Wealth-Management Chief - WSJ
RE
02:27pJim o’donnell, global wealth-management chief, will become a vic…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citigroup to launch search for new wealth management chief - WSJ

01/11/2023 | 03:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc will launch a search for a new head for its wealth management business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Jim O'Donnell, global wealth management chief, will become a vice chairman of the bank and the head of senior client engagement, the report said, adding that Sunil Garg was named North America CEO on Tuesday.

Citi did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The leadership reshuffle follows a difficult year for the bank's wealth management unit as elevated market volatility and worries of an economic downturn hampered its revenue.

Citigroup combined its wealth management teams in global consumer banking and the institutional clients group into one unit two years back as part of a restructuring under Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
All news about CITIGROUP INC.
03:15pCitigroup to launch search for new wealth management chief - WSJ
RE
02:27pCitigroup To Launch Search For New Wealth-Management Chief - WSJ
RE
02:27pJim o’donnell, global wealth-management chief, will become a vic…
RE
01:27pEasing December Inflation Expectations Underpin US Equities
MT
01:10pTech firms, Wall Street lead job cuts in corporate America
RE
01:10pSofter December Inflation Expectations Underpin US Equities
MT
12:50p'Deceit, lies' -NY Republicans say Santos must resign
RE
12:30pFactbox-Global banks cut jobs as cost pressures mount
RE
11:45aGlobal stocks advance ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
10:51aNew York Republicans to speak out on 'disgraced' congressman George Santos
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CITIGROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 263 M - -
Net income 2022 13 919 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,86x
Yield 2022 4,23%
Capitalization 93 337 M 93 337 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 238 000
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 48,19 $
Average target price 55,64 $
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer-Institutional Clients
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.5.11%93 337
CHARLES SCHWABB2.61%159 830
MORGAN STANLEY3.08%150 285
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.2.80%123 936
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED2.16%42 518
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.7.61%24 868