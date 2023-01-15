Congress to force Santos out if broke campaign laws: Comer

That's according to fellow Republican and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer.

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Comer called Santos, "a bad guy," adding, "It's not up to me or any other member of Congress to determine whether he can be kicked out for lying. Now, if he broke campaign finance laws, then he will be removed from Congress."

Santos later admitted he never worked at financial institutions Goldman Sachs or Citigroup, as he claimed, nor attended the university he claimed to have graduated from, and falsely represented himself as Jewish.

The stunning stretch of falsehoods has lead Republican leaders in his New York district to call for Santos to step down, immediately.

"George Santos's campaign last year was a campaign of deceit, lies and fabrication."

But Santos has repeatedly refused to resign, saying he would vacate the seat only if loses election.

House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said he will leave Santos' fate to the Ethics Committee, and voters.