Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Citigroup Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:02:08 2023-01-13 pm EST
49.92 USD   +1.69%
12:11pCongress to force Santos out if broke campaign laws: Comer
RE
01/13Stocks climb after banks report Q4 earnings
RE
01/13Financials Up After Big Bank Earnings -- Financials Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Congress to force Santos out if broke campaign laws: Comer

01/15/2023 | 12:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: U.S. Representative George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story before winning election to Congress in November, will be removed from Congress if found to have broken campaign finance laws.

That's according to fellow Republican and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer.

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Comer called Santos, "a bad guy," adding, "It's not up to me or any other member of Congress to determine whether he can be kicked out for lying. Now, if he broke campaign finance laws, then he will be removed from Congress."

Santos later admitted he never worked at financial institutions Goldman Sachs or Citigroup, as he claimed, nor attended the university he claimed to have graduated from, and falsely represented himself as Jewish.

The stunning stretch of falsehoods has lead Republican leaders in his New York district to call for Santos to step down, immediately.

"George Santos's campaign last year was a campaign of deceit, lies and fabrication."

But Santos has repeatedly refused to resign, saying he would vacate the seat only if loses election.

House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said he will leave Santos' fate to the Ethics Committee, and voters.


© Reuters 2023
All news about CITIGROUP INC.
12:11pCongress to force Santos out if broke campaign laws..
RE
01/13Stocks climb after banks report Q4 earnings
RE
01/13Financials Up After Big Bank Earnings -- Financials Roundup
DJ
01/13S&P 500 ends at highest in month, indexes gain for week as earnings kick off
RE
01/13Improving Consumer Sentiment Boosts Equities
MT
01/13Stocks rise for sixth straight session, BOJ speculation lifts yen
RE
01/13Citigroup : CITI BOARD ELECTS CASPER W. VON KOSKULL TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS - Form 8-K
PU
01/13Improving Consumer Sentiment Boosts Equities
MT
01/13Citigroup Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
01/13Wall St ends higher as banks climb in earnings season kickoff
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CITIGROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 222 M - -
Net income 2022 13 899 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,11x
Yield 2022 4,09%
Capitalization 96 688 M 96 688 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 240 000
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 49,92 $
Average target price 55,75 $
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer-Institutional Clients
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.8.53%96 688
MORGAN STANLEY6.48%154 915
CHARLES SCHWABB0.26%154 902
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.8.92%128 649
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED4.22%43 499
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.13.76%26 376