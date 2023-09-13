Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell amid concern about bank-lending volumes.

The spike in interest rates has slowed mortgage lending to a multidecade low, according to weekly data.

Separately, third-quarter loan growth at U.S. banks is roughly 3.6% on an annualized, seasonally adjusted basis, far short of the long-term average of 7%, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Citigroup Chief Executive Jane Fraser is shaking up the bank's upper management levels, shedding layers of international oversight in the latest bid to simplify the sprawling organization.

