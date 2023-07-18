Shares of banks and other financial institutions rallied as investors looked for silver linings in earnings reports.

Shares of Bank of America rallied after the second largest U.S. bank by assets posted brisk second-quarter earnings growth, as revenue growth at its Wall Street trading operations offset lackluster growth in net interest income.

BofA was an outlier on trading revenue, which has wilted at its major rivals. Morgan Stanley shares rallied after the Wall Street bank's drop in second-quarter profit was not as severe as anticipated, despite a 22% decline in trading revenue.

JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup also reported struggles on their trading desks, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Charles Schwab shares jumped after the discount brokerage posted a drop in second-quarter earnings that was more modest than anticipated.

Regional bank PNC rose despite posting earnings short of the average Wall Street target.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-18-23 1719ET