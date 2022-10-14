Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Citigroup Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:23 2022-10-14 pm EDT
43.40 USD   +1.05%
02:05pGlobal markets like 'whack-a-mole', volatility, liquidity are issues - bank execs
RE
01:14pWall Street banks' profits slide as economic clouds loom, some beat forecasts
RE
12:13pWall Street hires more bankers despite economic gloom
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Global markets like 'whack-a-mole', volatility, liquidity are issues - bank execs

10/14/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Trying to navigate through global market stresses is like "whack-a-mole," Citigroup Inc CEO Jane Fraser said on Friday, as she added the bank is constantly stress testing scenarios.

Wall Street banking executives said they were keeping a close watch on markets, after the volatility in the U.K., with liquidity a particular focus.

The UK government's "mini-Budget" on Sept. 23 triggered some of the biggest ever jumps in UK government bond yields and triggered a crisis among pension funds needing to find cash. That shook broader markets with U.S. yields surging along with those on British government debt.

"We're constantly doing different stress tests on the market, on clients on different areas," Fraser said on the bank's earnings call.

Fraser said she was "more focused on the liquidity in the market at the moment and the impact on some counterparties much more than we are on our credit risk."

Europe "is at the centre of the storm" with continued energy supply constraints impacting some clients, Fraser said.

Some clients are being buffeted by intense volatility, for example in the UK pension trauma, she said, where so-called Liability Driven Investment (LDI) funds were at the center of the storm.

"So, we look at what's the collateral behind different institutions, as we had done that with commodity players earlier this year and some of the LDIs and if we see different stresses we are jumping on it," Fraser said.

JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon said the problems with LDIs could cause issues down the road but so far was "a bump in the road."

However he said that JPMorgan monitors a range of metrics from U.S. Treasury issuance and mortgage issuance to bid-ask spreads in the treasury markets.

"I do think you see volatile markets. You already see very low liquidity."

However, Dimon said that the banking system itself is "extraordinarily strong."

Fraser added that large global institutions like Citi had a role in supporting the market as it was in a strong capital position.

"We're in a position to be able to jump in and play an important role," she said. "But it's a bit of whack-a-mole, I would say."

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar, Mehnaz Yasmin and Megan Davies; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
All news about CITIGROUP INC.
02:05pGlobal markets like 'whack-a-mole', volatility, liquidity are issues - bank execs
RE
01:14pWall Street banks' profits slide as economic clouds loom, some beat forecasts
RE
12:13pWall Street hires more bankers despite economic gloom
RE
12:11pCitigroup Says We're More Focused On The Liquidity In The Markets And Impact On Counter..
RE
12:11pCitigroup says we're more focused on the liquidity in the market…
RE
12:09pCitigroup ceo: watching collateral very closely amid uk pensions…
RE
12:05pCitigroup cfo says divestments contributing $3.1 bln for the ful…
RE
12:00pCitigroup ceo says it has 'constant and constructive' dialogue w…
RE
11:58aMonte dei Paschi to pay 125 mln euros in fees for share sale
RE
11:43aCitigroup Posts Better-Than-Expected Third-Quarter Results Despite Reduced Deal Activit..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CITIGROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 141 M - -
Net income 2022 14 018 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,13x
Yield 2022 4,76%
Capitalization 83 182 M 83 182 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 231 000
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 42,95 $
Average target price 56,67 $
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer-Institutional Clients
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.-28.88%83 182
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-14.52%139 404
MORGAN STANLEY-19.19%136 179
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-22.80%99 927
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-32.94%34 314
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.6.10%22 990