Is U.S. inflation coming back? Jump in market measure sparks debate

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - A spike in market expectations
for U.S. inflation and a jump in long-dated bond yields have
re-ignited a debate about whether sustained price rises may be
achievable.
U.S. inflation has in the last decade consistently averaged
well below the 2% target set by the Federal Reserve, with the
Personal Consumption Expenditures price index (PCE) - the Fed's
preferred measure of inflation - at 1.2% in October.
But trillions of dollars in government spending have revived
discussions of inflation's return. Renewed hopes that Congress
could pass a fresh COVID-19 stimulus package have sent market
measures of inflation expectations to around 18-month highs.
"I've had countless calls with clients about inflation and
whether it's different this time and inflation is going to
rise," said Citigroup interest rates strategist William
O'Donnell. "Many believe that the seeds are there."
The 5-year, 10-year and 30-year breakeven inflation rates
closed on Tuesday at
their highest since May 2019 and were on track Wednesday to set
fresh highs. The 5-year breakeven was last at 1.773% and the
10-year at 1.865%. The 30-year rose to 1.988% - just under the
Fed's 2% target.
Another measure https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/T5YIFR of
inflation, which tracks the expected rate over five years in
five years' time, on Tuesday hit 1.86%, its highest since Oct.
21.
"I do think inflation is coming. I do think inflation will
be a problem. I do think the Fed is going to have to deal with
it," said Andrew Brenner, head of international fixed income at
NatAlliance.
Inflation expectations rose this summer after Fed Chair
Jerome Powell announced that the central bank would allow
periods of higher inflation.
The yield on the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond,
which is particularly sensitive to inflation, as rising consumer
prices can erode its value, on Wednesday climbed to near
four-month highs.
Still, the Fed, which meets later in December, may take
action to tamp down bond yields should they rise too quickly.
Some analysts believe the Fed may skew its bond purchases to the
long end of the yield curve.
TD Securities rates analyst Gennadiy Goldberg said any sharp
move higher in yields could lead the Fed to extend the weighted
average maturity of bond purchases as soon as December, which
could help cap rates.
In traditional models of inflation, large increases in
government spending would weaken the purchasing power of the
dollar, and therefore drive inflation higher. Since the passage
of the $3 trillion CARES Act pandemic relief package and the
Fed's unprecedented intervention in markets, both in late March,
inflation has risen modestly, but has not yet returned to
pre-pandemic levels.
Inflation also did not return to pre-crisis levels when
stimulus measures were put into effect after the 2007-2009
financial crisis.
That has fueled skepticism among analysts about how
sustainable a rise in inflation could be.
"A potential fiscal stimulus package is positive news, we
just do not believe it will lead to higher inflation," said
Michael Pond, head of global inflation-linked research at
Barclays.
He noted that U.S. investors had been convinced that
inflation would return many times in the past decade due to the
Fed's quantitative easing operations, tariffs, infrastructure
spending and tax cuts.
"There are global structural disinflationary forces at work
which have kept inflation low even in good times," said Pond.
There is evidence some investors remain skeptical of big
moves in bond prices, and therefore dramatic shifts in inflation
expectations. The implied volatility over the next 30 days in
the iShares 20 Plus Year Bond ETF has fallen this week,
signaling "the options are not expecting much in the near term,
besides chatter," said Chris Murphy, co-head of derivative
strategy at Susquehanna International Group.
(Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Megan Davies, Franklin
Paul, Nick Zieminski and Dan Grebler)