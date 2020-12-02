Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citigroup Inc.    C

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Is U.S. inflation coming back? Jump in market measure sparks debate

12/02/2020 | 05:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - A spike in market expectations for U.S. inflation and a jump in long-dated bond yields have re-ignited a debate about whether sustained price rises may be achievable.

U.S. inflation has in the last decade consistently averaged well below the 2% target set by the Federal Reserve, with the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index (PCE) - the Fed's preferred measure of inflation - at 1.2% in October.

But trillions of dollars in government spending have revived discussions of inflation's return. Renewed hopes that Congress could pass a fresh COVID-19 stimulus package have sent market measures of inflation expectations to around 18-month highs.

"I've had countless calls with clients about inflation and whether it's different this time and inflation is going to rise," said Citigroup interest rates strategist William O'Donnell. "Many believe that the seeds are there."

The 5-year, 10-year and 30-year breakeven inflation rates closed on Tuesday at their highest since May 2019 and were on track Wednesday to set fresh highs. The 5-year breakeven was last at 1.773% and the 10-year at 1.865%. The 30-year rose to 1.988% - just under the Fed's 2% target.

Another measure https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/T5YIFR of inflation, which tracks the expected rate over five years in five years' time, on Tuesday hit 1.86%, its highest since Oct. 21.

"I do think inflation is coming. I do think inflation will be a problem. I do think the Fed is going to have to deal with it," said Andrew Brenner, head of international fixed income at NatAlliance.

Inflation expectations rose this summer after Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced that the central bank would allow periods of higher inflation.

The yield on the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond, which is particularly sensitive to inflation, as rising consumer prices can erode its value, on Wednesday climbed to near four-month highs.

Still, the Fed, which meets later in December, may take action to tamp down bond yields should they rise too quickly. Some analysts believe the Fed may skew its bond purchases to the long end of the yield curve.

TD Securities rates analyst Gennadiy Goldberg said any sharp move higher in yields could lead the Fed to extend the weighted average maturity of bond purchases as soon as December, which could help cap rates.

In traditional models of inflation, large increases in government spending would weaken the purchasing power of the dollar, and therefore drive inflation higher. Since the passage of the $3 trillion CARES Act pandemic relief package and the Fed's unprecedented intervention in markets, both in late March, inflation has risen modestly, but has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Inflation also did not return to pre-crisis levels when stimulus measures were put into effect after the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

That has fueled skepticism among analysts about how sustainable a rise in inflation could be.

"A potential fiscal stimulus package is positive news, we just do not believe it will lead to higher inflation," said Michael Pond, head of global inflation-linked research at Barclays.

He noted that U.S. investors had been convinced that inflation would return many times in the past decade due to the Fed's quantitative easing operations, tariffs, infrastructure spending and tax cuts.

"There are global structural disinflationary forces at work which have kept inflation low even in good times," said Pond.

There is evidence some investors remain skeptical of big moves in bond prices, and therefore dramatic shifts in inflation expectations. The implied volatility over the next 30 days in the iShares 20 Plus Year Bond ETF has fallen this week, signaling "the options are not expecting much in the near term, besides chatter," said Chris Murphy, co-head of derivative strategy at Susquehanna International Group.

(Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Megan Davies, Franklin Paul, Nick Zieminski and Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2020
All news about CITIGROUP INC.
05:53pIs U.S. inflation coming back? Jump in market measure sparks debate
RE
01:37pIs U.S. inflation coming back? Jump in market measure sparks debate
RE
11:10aCHINA HAS ONE POWERFUL FRIEND LEFT I : Wall Street
DJ
09:10aCITIGROUP : Citi Named World's Best Digital Bank 2020 by Global Finance Magazine
BU
12/01MOVES-Citigroup names new leaders in industrial investment banking group
RE
12/01Sampo Oyj Sampo Plc Announces Final Results Of Its Cash Tender Offers
DJ
12/01CITI : Private Bank Law Firm Group and Hildebrandt Consulting Issue 2021 Citi : ..
BU
12/01Sampo Oyj Sampo Plc Announces Indicative Results Of Its Cash Tender Offers
DJ
11/30Natwest, Santander to sell more shares in Saudi British Bank - document
RE
11/30JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES : in At-The-Market Sales Agreement for 8 Million ADSs
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 74 051 M - -
Net income 2020 8 597 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
Yield 2020 3,67%
Capitalization 115 B 115 B -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,56x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 209 000
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 63,96 $
Last Close Price 55,47 $
Spread / Highest target 78,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jane Nind Fraser President, Director & CEO-Global Consumer Banking
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.-30.57%115 486
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.44%364 992
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.17%281 515
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.05%248 191
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.17%202 941
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.24.53%174 665
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ