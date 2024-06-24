SYDNEY, June 24 (Reuters) - Citigroup said on Monday it has appointed David Bailey to head its Australian and New Zealand debt capital markets business.

Bailey is currently the head of Citi's Cross Border Capital Markets in New York where he oversees the origination and execution of U.S. dollar securities for global borrowers and some U.S. domestic clients.

He previously held a number of senior roles for Citi in Australia, according to a statement.

Bailey will report locally to Citi's head of capital markets and advisory Alex Cartel and regionally to Adrian Khoo and Ben Ng in Hong Kong.

Citi's Australian and New Zealand business had previously been led by Ollie Williams who left the bank in May. (Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)