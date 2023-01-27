Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Citigroup Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
03:24:43 2023-01-27 pm EST
52.09 USD   -0.20%
03:20pCitigroup : Supplement - DOC00275613
PU
02:06pMexican president set to meet Citigroup CEO, spokesperson says
RE
09:25aItaly's Italian Design Brands Reportedly At Work for Q2 IPO
MT
Mexican president set to meet Citigroup CEO, spokesperson says

01/27/2023 | 02:06pm EST
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a news conference in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Citigroup's Chief Executive Jane Fraser is planning to meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a government spokesperson told Reuters on Friday, amid the bank's attempt to finalize a deal on the sale of its local unit.

Fraser will be in Mexico in the "first week of February" during a planned visit to the country with her leadership team, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

A spokesperson for Lopez Obrador, Jesus Ramirez, said he did not have further details on the meeting, and added it was still subject to final confirmation.

Citi declined to comment.

The planned meeting comes as Citi aims to sell its Mexican unit, Banamex, as part of the company's planned withdrawal of its retail services in the country.

Two bidders, which sources told Reuters were Mexican conglomerate Grupo Mexico and Banca Mifel, are vying for the deal, Lopez Obrador said in December.

In an earnings call earlier this month, Fraser said she was bullish about institutional interest in Mexico.

"As you can imagine, in today's environment, Mexico is key for many of our corporate clients around the world for their supply chains. And we play a very important role there," she said.

Regarding the planned sale of its retail unit, she said she was "extremely pleased" with the progress being made, and reiterated the company was still pursuing the "dual tracks" of an initial public offering if no sale was agreed upon.

Citi executives previously circled January 2023 as the proposed date for finalizing the deal.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Isabel Woodford; Editing by Stephen Eisenhammer and Cassandra Garrison)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 222 M - -
Net income 2022 13 899 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,42x
Yield 2022 3,91%
Capitalization 101 B 101 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 240 000
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 52,19 $
Average target price 56,39 $
Spread / Average Target 8,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer-Institutional Clients
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.14.75%101 084
MORGAN STANLEY12.49%161 638
CHARLES SCHWAB-4.86%145 699
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.3.38%123 669
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED8.84%45 264
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.28.84%27 610