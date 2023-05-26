Advanced search
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:35:15 2023-05-26 am EDT
44.31 USD   +0.17%
11:26aMexico president eyes 'half' of Citi unit amid IPO plan
RE
06:57aLazard names Orszag as CEO, Jacobs to become executive chairman
RE
06:04aNorth American Morning Briefing: Investors Await -2-
DJ
Mexico president eyes 'half' of Citi unit amid IPO plan

05/26/2023 | 11:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Obrador speaks during a news conference in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday said the government could acquire up to half of the Mexican unit of Citigroup after the U.S. bank announced plans this week to pursue an initial public offering of the business.

Lopez Obrador, speaking at a press conference, noted that the bank had also said it wants the unit known as Banamex to have Mexican shareholders.

Citi on Wednesday said it was planning an IPO for the Mexican unit, abandoning earlier plans for a sale, prompting Lopez Obrador to announce that the Mexican government could invest in Banamex and had up to $3 billion at its disposal.

The president, who said the government had expected to earn around $2 billion in taxes from the Banamex sale, returned on Friday to the possibility of taking a stake, noting that the unit had expected to be sold for around $7 billion.

"If the government puts up half, or $3 billion, that leaves $2 billion for Mexican shareholders of all levels," he said.

He also indicated Citi would have to pay taxes on the IPO.

Lopez Obrador added that he had seen Citi communications saying it wants Mexican shareholders for the unit, amid speculation over where it unit would be listed.

Citi had been in talks to sell Banamex to Mexican billionaire German Larrea's conglomerate Grupo Mexico with sources saying they had been close to a deal.

Tensions flared up after Lopez Obrador moved last Friday to expropriate part of one of the company's rail lines.

(Reporting by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 79 548 M - -
Net income 2023 12 180 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,18x
Yield 2023 4,69%
Capitalization 86 105 M 86 105 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 240 000
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 44,23 $
Average target price 55,49 $
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer-Institutional Clients
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Anand Selvakesari Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.-1.64%86 105
MORGAN STANLEY-4.47%138 619
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-6.86%104 793
CHARLES SCHWAB-34.85%98 719
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED2.06%40 204
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.26.65%24 942
