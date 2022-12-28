Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Citigroup Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-12-28 pm EST
44.62 USD   +0.52%
05:19pNew York officials probe George Santos, congressman-elect with fabricated resume
RE
03:55pConcerns Around Bank Liquidity Likely to be 'Nothing of Consequence,' Oppenheimer Says
MT
09:57a2022 was the year of commodities
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New York officials probe George Santos, congressman-elect with fabricated resume

12/28/2022 | 05:19pm EST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Representative-elect George Santos appears in an undated still image from a political campaign video

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A New York prosecutor's office on Wednesday said it was investigating the conduct of George Santos, a Republican who fabricated much of his resume and life story ahead of his November election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Anne Donnelly, the district attorney for Nassau County, said the allegations that have surfaced in recent days regarding Santos were serious.

"The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning," Donnelly, a Republican, said in a statement.

"The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress," she added. "No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it."

Brendan Brosh, a spokesperson for Donnelly's office, would not provide any details about lines of the inquiry, or otherwise elaborate.

"We are looking into the matter," he said, when asked about Santos' fabrications.

Santos, whose representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment, was elected last month in a wealthy district on New York's Long Island. It was a bright spot for Republicans in what was otherwise a lackluster election night for the party.

The race drew outsized attention as both major candidates self-identified as gay, and Santos was the first non-incumbent Republican who identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community to win a seat in the U.S. House.

But reporting by the New York Times and other media outlets in recent weeks called into question almost every element of Santos' life story.

Among other claims, Santos said he had degrees from New York University and Baruch College, despite neither institution having any record of him attending. He claimed to have worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, which was also untrue.

He said falsely that he was Jewish and that his grandparents escaped the Nazis during World War Two, and he failed to disclose that he was married to a woman for several years ending in 2019.

In recent days, Santos has apologized for "embellishing" his resume, while defending aspects of the way he had represented himself.

For instance, he has since described himself as "Jew-ish" rather than "Jewish" when discussing his heritage, telling the New York Post that he described himself that way because his "maternal family had a Jewish background."

The district he is set to represent, which includes parts of Long Island and parts of Queens, is heavily Jewish.

Several congressional Democrats have called on Santos to resign, and he had faced heat from some Republicans as well. Republican leaders, including top House Republican Kevin McCarthy, have remained silent on the issue, however.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; additional reporting by Moira Warburton; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Alistair Bell)

By Gram Slattery


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CITIGROUP INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 179 M - -
Net income 2022 14 050 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,23x
Yield 2022 4,60%
Capitalization 85 977 M 85 977 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 238 000
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 44,39 $
Average target price 55,91 $
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer-Institutional Clients
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.-26.71%85 977
CHARLES SCHWABB-2.77%153 483
MORGAN STANLEY-12.28%143 761
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-10.61%121 252
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-24.08%40 544
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-21.22%23 607