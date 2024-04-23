SAP Stock Rises. Revenue Edged Estimates, but Earnings Missed.

The German enterprise software giant's results were a smidgen ahead of Wall Street's expectations.

Primark Owner AB Foods Profit Rises on Robust Margin Recovery

Primark owner AB Foods reported a higher profit for the first half, benefiting from some normalization of its markets and in the supply chain despite sales coming in below expectations.

Renault's Group Revenue Beats Expectations

Renault confirmed its guidance for 2024 after its group revenue rose in the first quarter on higher sales, but revenue from its cars division fell slightly on unfavorable exchange rates.

JD Sports Buys Hibbett in Push Into U.S. Market

JD Sports Fashion is buying Hibbett in a deal that values the American sporting-goods retailer at $1 billion.

Chinese Bubble Tea Maker Slides in Hong Kong Trading Debut

Shares of Chinese bubble tea maker Sichuan Baicha Baidao Industrial slumped on lukewarm demand and comes ahead of planned listings by tea rivals Mixue Ice Cream & Tea and Guming.

FTC Blocks $8.5 Billion Deal Uniting Coach, Michael Kors

The antitrust regulator says Tapestry's purchase of Capri Holdings hurts competition among affordable luxury handbag sellers; Companies vow to defend merger.

CoStar Objects WeWork's Request to Extend Time To Lease Restructuring

The real-estate data analytics company, which became a WeWork landlord in February, said it has no intention to give lease concessions

Asian Buyout Firm Begins Sale Process for $800 Million Malaysia Hospital Business

Buyout firm Affinity Equity Partners' has started the process to sell the 600-bed Island Hospital with the first bids expected mid-June.

Hackers Broke Into Change Healthcare's Systems Days Before Cyberattack

The hackers who attacked UnitedHealth Group's Change Healthcare unit were in the company's networks for more than a week before they launched a ransomware strike that has crippled vital parts of the U.S. healthcare system since February.

Turning a Vault Into a Bomb Shelter: How Citigroup Has Kept Its Bank Running Inside Ukraine

Two years into the war, Citigroup is the only U.S. bank around, navigating a sometimes treacherous landscape.

