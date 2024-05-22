May 22, 2024 at 03:15 am EDT

Citigroup Global Markets Fined by U.K. Watchdog Over Trading Error

The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority fined Citigroup Global Markets $35.3 million after failings in the group's systems and controls led to $1.4 billion of equities being sold in error.

Nvidia Stock Closes at Record With Earnings On Tap

The stock closed at an all-time high for the first time since late March. Next up, earnings.

VinFast Stock Drops as NHTSA Opens a Crash Investigation

The crash involved an SUV produced by the Vietnamese EV maker.

State Treasurers, Others Urge Exxon Mobil Shareholders to Vote Against CEO

In addition to Exxon Mobil's CEO, the group urged voting out Lead Independent Director Joseph Hooley.

Pixar to Cut 14% of Workforce in Shift Away From Streaming Series

The animation studio behind hits like "The Incredibles" and "Toy Story" will focus on producing feature films.

Microsoft's stock rides AI elation toward first record close in two months

The technology powerhouse is in the midst of its Build developer conference, featuring announcements around AI products and software.

JPMorgan Wants Dimon to Stay. He Has a $75 Million Incentive.

Dimon has signaled he will step down as CEO earlier than anticipated.

Macy's Tops Earnings Estimates. Its New Turnaround Plan Starts to Pay Off.

The department store raised its earnings guidance for the fiscal year.

AutoZone Earnings Beat Estimates. The Stock Drops Anyway.

The auto-parts retailer posted adjusted earnings of $36.69 a share on sales of $4.24 billion.

Sonos Picks a Good Time to Plug Into Headphones

The premium-headphone market is soaring while Sonos speaker sales are sagging, but the competition with Apple will be fierce.

