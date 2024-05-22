Amazon Is Reviving Its Logistics Expansion and Reshaping Its U.S. Distribution

The country's largest e-commerce retailer is leasing more warehouse space in a bid to speed up deliveries and respond to growing competition.

Singapore Airlines Flight Puts Focus on Rising Turbulence Danger

Authorities say they are investigating accident that injured more than 100 and led to one death.

Target Reports Another Sales Drop

Comparable sales fell 3.7%, marking the retailer's fourth straight quarter of declines.

TJX's stock rises toward a record after earnings, as customers shopped more

TJX's stock rose toward a record Wednesday after the discount apparel and home fashions retailer beat fiscal first-quarter profit expectations and raised its full-year outlook.

Anglo American to Enter Talks With BHP After Rejecting $50 Billion Bid

Anglo American has agreed to enter takeover talks with rival BHP after it rebuffed an improved proposal of around $50 billion, clearing a path for what would be the largest-ever mining deal.

Nebraska Sues TikTok for Allegedly Harming Minors

The state's attorney general's office said the social-media app is contributing to mental-health problems in children.

A $444 Billion 'Fat Finger' Trade Crashed Stocks. Now Citigroup Is Paying the Price.

Citigroup agreed to pay U.K. regulators $78 million, after a botched 2022 order to sell shares caused a brief "flash crash" in European stocks.

Nvidia Expected to Post Stellar Earnings Again. Future Comparisons Will Be Tougher.

The year-ago quarter was Nvidia's last flat sales period, before demand for its artificial intelligence chips ignited.

Why Microsoft Is Spreading Its AI Bets to PCs

The software giant's stock has lagged behind peers as investors worry about AI's costs-and time to payoff.

GameStop, AMC, and Other Meme Stocks Fall Amid Volatility

The stocks, which are called meme stocks because their prices have been driven by social media hype and retail investors, came back into fashion last week after a three year hiatus.

05-22-24 1515ET