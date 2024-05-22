May 22, 2024 at 05:15 am EDT

Citigroup Fined by U.K. Watchdogs Over $1.4 Billion Trading Error

A Citigroup subsidiary was fined $78 million by two U.K. regulators after failings in the group's systems and controls led to $1.4 billion of equities being sold in error.

Nvidia Expected to Post Stellar Earnings Again. Future Comparisons Will Be Tougher.

The year-ago quarter was Nvidia's last flat sales period, before demand for its artificial intelligence chips ignited.

Marks & Spencer Upbeat on Growth as Profits Rise

The U.K. retailer booked an annual pretax profit of $855 million, below analysts' forecasts, but said it was confident it would make further progress in 2024-25 and beyond.

VinFast Stock Drops as NHTSA Opens a Crash Investigation

The crash involved an SUV produced by the Vietnamese EV maker.

State Treasurers, Others Urge Exxon Mobil Shareholders to Vote Against CEO

In addition to Exxon Mobil's CEO, the group urged voting out Lead Independent Director Joseph Hooley.

Pixar to Cut 14% of Workforce in Shift Away From Streaming Series

The animation studio behind hits like "The Incredibles" and "Toy Story" will focus on producing feature films.

Microsoft's stock rides AI elation toward first record close in two months

The technology powerhouse is in the midst of its Build developer conference, featuring announcements around AI products and software.

JPMorgan Wants Dimon to Stay. He Has a $75 Million Incentive.

Dimon has signaled he will step down as CEO earlier than anticipated.

Macy's Tops Earnings Estimates. Its New Turnaround Plan Starts to Pay Off.

The department store raised its earnings guidance for the fiscal year.

AutoZone Earnings Beat Estimates. The Stock Drops Anyway.

The auto-parts retailer posted adjusted earnings of $36.69 a share on sales of $4.24 billion.

