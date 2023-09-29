UBS Poised to Settle Mozambique's 'Tuna Bonds' Lawsuit Against Credit Suisse

UBS is close to settling a claim brought by Mozambique against Credit Suisse, resolving one of the legal headaches it inherited through the takeover of its Swiss banking rival.

Audit Firms Face Stiffer Mandate to Verify Client Details Under New Rule

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board approved a new rule aimed at curbing fraud despite concerns from internal auditors over its depiction of their role in confirming financial information.

Billions of Dollars in Loans to Board Members Draw Spotlight to Gulf Banks

The practice, widely discouraged in the U.S., comes as the U.A.E. extends its financial reach.

Chicago Fed's Austan Goolsbee Warns of Risk of Causing Downturn

A top Federal Reserve official said low unemployment could exist with lower inflation and central bank officials should be wary of making mistakes that trigger a recession.

Citi Planning to Sell China Retail-Wealth Unit to HSBC

Citigroup is in talks to sell its retail-wealth business in China to British rival HSBC, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Want a 6% CD From JPMorgan Chase? You Need to Have $5 Million

The bank paid customers almost no interest for years. Now it is paying up-strategically.

Companies Find a Fundraising Sweet Spot With Convertible Bonds

The instrument enables riskier or unprofitable companies struggling to raise funds through stock and bond sales to get cash.

Junk Has Outperformed in a Dismal Bond Market. It's Time to Get Nervous.

Treasuries and high-grade corporates have suffered losses this year. Not so their riskier cousins.

Small-Business Bankruptcy Trustees Are Being Left With Unpaid Bills

Some courts are requiring small businesses to set aside professional fees before reorganizing in bankruptcy.

More CFOs Pull Back Spending Plans Due to Higher Interest Rates

Forty-one percent of finance chiefs said current rates have pushed them to scale back capital expenditures.

