Crypto Fuels Russian Shadow Trade for Weapons Parts

How Russian middlemen used the cryptocurrency tether to avoid U.S. sanctions and procure parts for drones and high-tech weapons.

Wealth Management Is a Risky Gold Rush for Banks

Catering to the rich offers high returns and room for growth, but it is not for every big lender.

Citigroup's Chief Executive Prankster Doesn't Wait for April 1

Jane Fraser's gags include kidnapped teddy bears and embarrassing photos; the planning is elaborate.

Venture Firms Helped Unleash AI To the World. Now They Are Using it Themselves

While venture firms have long tinkered with using AI internally, the emergence of more advanced and generative AI has supercharged what investors say they can do.

Fed's Favored Inflation Gauge Rose to 2.5% in February

The overall personal-consumption expenditures price index rose in line with economists' expectations for February.

Life After FTX: Bankman-Fried's Employees Struggle to Move On

'What the hell was going on?' Comprehending their ex-boss's crimes proves a challenge.

Eleven Republican-led states sue Biden administration to block student-debt relief plan

Eleven Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration to block its new student-loan repayment plan, SAVE, which has already resulted in more than $1 billion in debt cancellation for more than 150,000 borrowers.

Private-Credit Firms Awash in Cash Boost Hiring

Private-credit firms stoked by surging demand for nonbank lending are pulling out all the stops to hire talent, driving up overall compensation levels and sometimes taking each other to court.

Giant Merger Deals Stage a Comeback

A flurry of tie-ups, led by Capital One, raises the prospect of an M&A rebound.

Gold Is Rallying. It Isn't About Inflation This Time.

The metal serves as a hedge against fear itself, making it an appealing asset for our times.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-01-24 0015ET