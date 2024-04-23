BOE Chief Economist Pill Says Key Rate Cut Is Some Way Off

A first cut in the Bank of England's key interest rate remains some way off, its chief economist said.

Cathie Wood's Popular ARK Funds Are Sinking Fast

Investors have pulled a net $2.2 billion from ARK's active funds this year, topping outflows from all of 2023.

Blackstone's Beleaguered Real-Estate Fund Stems Exodus

The firm was able to fulfill all investor redemption requests in February and March for the first time since late 2022.

Turning a Vault Into a Bomb Shelter: How Citigroup Has Kept Its Bank Running Inside Ukraine

Two years into the war, Citigroup is the only U.S. bank around, navigating a sometimes treacherous landscape.

Driebusch's Take: String of Successful IPOs Suggest Risk Tolerance is Rebounding

Cybersecurity software company Rubrik is listing its shares in a long-awaited initial public offering this week, the latest in a string of high-profile IPOs.

DNB Earnings Supported by Corporate Market and Strong Economy

DNB Bank's first-quarter earnings beat forecasts, helped by a positive trend in the corporate market and a resilient Norwegian economy.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

HSBC and Standard Chartered and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

CVC Looks to Raise EUR250 Million in Amsterdam Float

CVC has priced its IPO implying a market valuation of up to $16 billion and said it planned to raise EUR250 million.

Insurer Earnings Make Hospital Investors Sweat

Better-than-expected medical costs for insurers are putting pressure on hospital stocks.

GEF Capital Collects $325 Million for Energy-Efficiency Bets

The firm has wrapped up its second U.S. buyout fund to back companies and technologies that curb energy use.

