Wednesday 10/11

The Federal Open Market Committee releases the minutes from its mid-September monetary-policy meeting.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the producer price index for September. Consensus estimate is for the PPI to increase 1.6% year over year, equal to the August figure. The core PPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to rise 2.3%, one-tenth of a percentage point more than previously.

Thursday 10/12

The BLS releases the consumer price index for September. Economists forecast that the CPI will increase 3.6% from a year earlier, while the core CPI is seen rising 4.1%. This compares with gains of 3.7% and 4.3%, respectively, in August.

Friday 10/13

Third-quarter earnings season unofficially kicks off with the money center banks announcing results. Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo all report before the opening bell.

The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Survey for October. Consumers' expectations for the year-ahead inflation was 3.2% in September, the lowest level since March of 2021.

