  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Citigroup Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:54:00 2023-02-15 pm EST
51.85 USD   +0.47%
03:19pSector Update: Energy Stocks Lower in Late Trading
MT
03:17pStructured Products Corp. CorTS℠ Trust for BellSouth Debentures Comments on Debt Tender Offer by 745 Capital LLC
BU
03:06pAmgen Files Preliminary Prospectus for Senior Notes to Help Fund Horizon Therapeutics Acquisition
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Structured Products Corp. CorTS℠ Trust for BellSouth Debentures Comments on Debt Tender Offer by 745 Capital LLC

02/15/2023 | 03:17pm EST
CorTS Trust For BellSouth Debentures (“CorTS Trust”) (OTC Markets Group Ticker Symbol: KTBA) today announced that it elected to express no opinion and remain neutral toward the offer by 745 Capital LLC (“745”) on February 1, 2023, to purchase any and all of CorTS Trust’s outstanding 7% Corporate-Backed Trust Securities (CorTS) Certificates (the “Tender Offer”).

CorTS Trust today announced that it believes that each certificate-holder should make its decision as to whether to tender on an individual rather than collective basis, based on the certificate-holder’s particular circumstances. CorTS Trust further believes that the determination of whether to tender is a financial decision to be made by each certificate-holder, in consultation with the certificate-holder’s financial advisor, based on the terms of the Tender Offer and the consideration amount being offered by 745. For these reasons, CorTS Trust believes that it is not appropriate for it to make a recommendation to certificate-holders regarding the Tender Offer and expresses no opinion as to the course of action that certificate-holders should take in connection with the Tender Offer and remains neutral toward the Tender Offer.

The announcements contained in this press release were made pursuant to Rule 14e-2 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information provided herein may include “forward-looking statements.” You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements contain forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this communication that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Transaction. All forward-looking statements included in this communication are based on information available to CorTS Trust on the date hereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “can,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “outlook,” “continue,” “preliminary,” “guidance,” or variations of such words, similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on our results of operations or financial condition. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Neither CorTS Trust nor any other person can assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of forward-looking statements. There are various important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond CorTS Trust’s control. CorTS Trust undertakes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CITIGROUP INC.
03:19pSector Update: Energy Stocks Lower in Late Trading
MT
03:17pStructured Products Corp. CorTS℠ Trust for BellSouth Debentures Comments on Debt ..
BU
03:06pAmgen Files Preliminary Prospectus for Senior Notes to Help Fund Horizon Therapeutics A..
MT
01:30pSector Update: Energy Stocks Mostly Lower in Afternoon Trading
MT
01:08pSector Update: Energy
MT
10:48aNotice Of Early Termination Of The O : Emtn8233, isin: xs2110114324
AQ
06:37aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
02/14Avaya Holdings Seeks Bankruptcy Protection, Says Financial Restructuring Expected to Sl..
MT
02/14Citigroup executive says strategy refresh remains "priority"
RE
02/14Transcript : Citigroup Inc. Presents at 24th Annual Financial Services Forum,..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on CITIGROUP INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 222 M - -
Net income 2022 13 899 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,34x
Yield 2022 3,95%
Capitalization 99 961 M 99 961 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 240 000
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 51,61 $
Average target price 56,89 $
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer-Institutional Clients
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.14.11%99 961
MORGAN STANLEY16.95%168 438
CHARLES SCHWAB-2.99%150 777
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.8.27%125 305
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED5.07%43 148
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.15.67%26 660