Naturgy is among the most mentioned companies across news items over the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after reports that Citigroup's banker Nacho Gutierrez-Orrantia won't leave the firm to join the Spanish energy company as chief executive officer. According to Bloomberg, Gutierrez-Orrantia, currently co-head of banking, capital markets and advisory for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Citi, plans to retain his role at the bank after several outlets reported a group of shareholders at Naturgy had proposed his appointment as CEO. The news came on the same day that Naturgy's board of directors has reunited to discuss the separation of the CEO and chairman roles at a meeting, according to Spanish media. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (giulia.petroni@wsj.com)

07-11-23 0938ET