Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citigroup Inc.    C

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. weekly jobless claims fall more than expected

03/11/2021 | 08:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Fort Smith

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fewer than expected Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week as an improving public health environment allows more segments of the economy to reopen, putting the labor market recovery back on track.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 712,000 for the week ended March 6, compared to 754,000 in the prior week, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 725,000 applications in the latest week.

New coronavirus infections have dropped for eight straight weeks, declining 12% last week, according to a Reuters analysis of state, county and CDC data. Vaccinations jumped to a record 2.2 million shots per day and virus-related deaths fell 18%.

That, together with nearly $900 billion in additional pandemic relief money advanced by the government in late December, fired up consumer spending and hiring in February after declining in December.

Domestic demand is expected to surge in the months ahead, after Congress approved President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion recovery package, which will send fresh aid to small businesses as well as one-time $1,400 checks to mostly lower- and middle-income households. It will also extend a government-funded $300 weekly unemployment supplement through Sept. 6.

Jobless claims have been slow to decline with the improvement in economic activity and public health because of issues ranging from fraudulent filings, backlogs to recent winter storms in the South.

Though claims have dropped from a record 6.867 million in March 2020 when the pandemic hit the United States just more than a year ago, they are above their 665,000 peak during the 2007-09 Great Recession and could remain elevated because of the expanded unemployment benefits. In a well functioning labor market, claims are normally in a 200,000 to 250,000 range.

"There is some risk in our view though that expanded unemployment, with benefits of an additional $300 per week, could keep the level of claims for unemployment benefits more elevated this year, as some workers could earn more on unemployment than in their previous jobs," said Andrew Hollenhorst, an economist at Citigroup in New York.

Regular state unemployment benefits averaged about $346 per week in January. Together with the weekly $300 subsidy, they add up to $646 per week or over $15 per hour for a 40-hour week.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, though some states have higher rates.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CITIGROUP INC.
08:32aCLARIVATE  : Citigroup Resumes Coverage on Clarivate With Buy Rating, $36 Price ..
MT
03:24aPRESS RELEASE : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE proposes Henriette Peucker for election to ..
DJ
02:16aNAVER  : SoftBank-backed Coupang raises $4.6 billion in U.S. IPO
RE
02:13aNAVER  : SoftBank-backed Coupang raises $4.6 billion in U.S. IPO
RE
03/10GOLDMAN SACHS  : Unveils $10 Billion Push to Invest in Black Women -- Update
DJ
03/10EUROPE : Defensive sectors, Adidas lift European stocks; cyclicals fall
RE
03/10GENERAL ELECTRIC  : Why GE Is Doing a Reverse Stock Split and What It Means for ..
DJ
03/10GOLDMAN SACHS  : Unveils $10 Billion Push to Invest in Black Women
DJ
03/10GENERAL ELECTRIC  : Why GE Is Doing a Reverse Stock Split and What It Means for ..
DJ
03/10FISKER  : Citigroup Adjusts Fisker's Price Target to $31 From $26, Maintains Buy..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 69 771 M - -
Net income 2021 13 407 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 2,82%
Capitalization 154 B 154 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,21x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 210 000
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 78,60 $
Last Close Price 73,75 $
Spread / Highest target 51,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mary Mcniff Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.15.13%153 940
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.49%473 380
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION19.83%322 400
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.94%285 578
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.17%209 820
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.12.06%190 911
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ