(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
JPMorgan cuts Rightmove to 'underweight' (neutral) - price target 493 (585) pence
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Rightmove price target to 667 (659) pence - 'neutral'
----------
JPMorgan cuts HSBC price target to 660 (690) pence - 'neutral'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Standard Chartered price target to 820 (990) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Jefferies cuts Standard Chartered price target to 1,050 (1,100) pence - 'buy'
----------
JPMorgan cuts NatWest price target to 260 (280) pence - 'overweight'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Barclays price target to 180 (190) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Jefferies raises Berkeley price target to 4,706 (4,572) pence - 'hold'
----------
Jefferies raises Barratt Developments price target to 583 (470) pence - 'hold'
----------
Peel Hunt cuts Taylor Wimpey to 'hold' (add) - price target 145 (125) pence
----------
Jefferies raises Taylor Wimpey price target to 172 (143) pence - 'buy'
----------
JPMorgan raises Taylor Wimpey price target to 101 (96) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Citigroup raises Beazley price target to 723 (680) pence - 'buy'
----------
Citigroup cuts Prudential price target to 1130 (1350) pence - 'buy'
----------
UBS cuts Rentokil Initial price target to 375 (460) pence - 'sell'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Auto Trader group price target to 886 (863) pence - 'buy'
----------
Barclays cuts Croda International target to 5,000 (6,300) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises WPP price target to 870 (849) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Informa price target to 1,027 (1,019) pence - 'buy'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Relx price target to 3,795 (3,405) pence - 'buy'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Pearson price target to 1,319 (1,225) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg cuts Rolls-Royce to 'sell' (hold) - price target 240 (100) pence
----------
Bernstein raises Convatec price target to 305 (285) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Morgan Stanley raises AstraZeneca price target to 13,400 (12,900) pence - 'overweight'
----------
UBS cuts AstraZeneca to 'sell' (buy) - price target 10,700 (13,000) pence
----------
Morgan Stanley raises GSK price target to 1730 (1535) pence - 'equal-weight'
----------
UBS raises GSK to 'buy' (sell) - price target 1,860 (1,310) pence
----------
Citigroup raises St James's Place price target to 667 (660) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Citigroup raises Phoenix price target to 509 (501) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Citigroup raises M&G price target to 223 (208) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Citigroup raises Legal & General price target to 254 (232) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Citigroup raises Aviva price target to 450 (422) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts Diageo price target to 2,450 (2,470) pence - 'sell'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Experian price target to 4,250 (4,000) pence - 'buy'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
RBC starts Premier Foods with 'outperform' - price target 180 pence
----------
Citigroup raises Hiscox price target to 1,084 (1,032) pence - 'neutral'
----------
RBC cuts PageGroup price target to 550 (560) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Barclays raises Spire Healthcare price target to 315 (305) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Berenberg raises Direct Line to 'buy' (hold) - price target 195 (170) pence
----------
Jefferies raises Redrow price target to 774 (635) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies raises Vistry price target to 1,023 (831) pence - 'hold'
----------
Citigroup cuts Drax to 'sell' (buy) - price target 437 (474) pence
----------
Barclays cuts Johnson Matthey target to 2,030 (2,100) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts ITV to 'sell' (neutral) - price target 60 (67) pence
----------
Jefferies raises Persimmon to 'buy' (hold) - price target 1,706 (1,181) pence
----------
Jefferies cuts Crest Nicholson to 'hold' (buy) - price target 234 (331) pence
----------
Jefferies raises Bellway price target to 3,301 (2,827) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies cuts Moneysupermarket.com to 'hold' (buy) - price target 265 (305) pence
----------
JPMorgan raises Ashmore price target to 185 (183) pence - 'underweight'
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
Numis cuts Wise to 'hold' (buy) - price target 950 pence
----------
Morgan Stanley raises Wise price target to 1,070 (1,050) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Wise price target to 1,250 (1,200) pence - 'buy'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Wise price target to 1,250 (1,200) pence - 'buy'
----------
UBS cuts Card Factory price target to 107 (109) pence - 'neutral'
----------
investec cuts Reach to 'hold' (buy) - price target 70 (100) pence
----------
Peel Hunt raises Oxford Nanopore to 'reduce' (sell) - price target 155 pence
----------
Barclays raises Synthomer price target to 416 (187) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Bank of Ireland to 'underweight' (neutral) - price target 8 (10.80) EUR
----------
JPMorgan cuts AIB price target to 4.80 (5.80) EUR - 'overweight'
----------
Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.