(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

JPMorgan cuts Rightmove to 'underweight' (neutral) - price target 493 (585) pence

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Rightmove price target to 667 (659) pence - 'neutral'

----------

JPMorgan cuts HSBC price target to 660 (690) pence - 'neutral'

----------

JPMorgan cuts Standard Chartered price target to 820 (990) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Jefferies cuts Standard Chartered price target to 1,050 (1,100) pence - 'buy'

----------

JPMorgan cuts NatWest price target to 260 (280) pence - 'overweight'

----------

JPMorgan cuts Barclays price target to 180 (190) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Jefferies raises Berkeley price target to 4,706 (4,572) pence - 'hold'

----------

Jefferies raises Barratt Developments price target to 583 (470) pence - 'hold'

----------

Peel Hunt cuts Taylor Wimpey to 'hold' (add) - price target 145 (125) pence

----------

Jefferies raises Taylor Wimpey price target to 172 (143) pence - 'buy'

----------

JPMorgan raises Taylor Wimpey price target to 101 (96) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Citigroup raises Beazley price target to 723 (680) pence - 'buy'

----------

Citigroup cuts Prudential price target to 1130 (1350) pence - 'buy'

----------

UBS cuts Rentokil Initial price target to 375 (460) pence - 'sell'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Auto Trader group price target to 886 (863) pence - 'buy'

----------

Barclays cuts Croda International target to 5,000 (6,300) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises WPP price target to 870 (849) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Informa price target to 1,027 (1,019) pence - 'buy'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Relx price target to 3,795 (3,405) pence - 'buy'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Pearson price target to 1,319 (1,225) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg cuts Rolls-Royce to 'sell' (hold) - price target 240 (100) pence

----------

Bernstein raises Convatec price target to 305 (285) pence - 'outperform'

----------

Morgan Stanley raises AstraZeneca price target to 13,400 (12,900) pence - 'overweight'

----------

UBS cuts AstraZeneca to 'sell' (buy) - price target 10,700 (13,000) pence

----------

Morgan Stanley raises GSK price target to 1730 (1535) pence - 'equal-weight'

----------

UBS raises GSK to 'buy' (sell) - price target 1,860 (1,310) pence

----------

Citigroup raises St James's Place price target to 667 (660) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Citigroup raises Phoenix price target to 509 (501) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Citigroup raises M&G price target to 223 (208) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Citigroup raises Legal & General price target to 254 (232) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Citigroup raises Aviva price target to 450 (422) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Deutsche Bank cuts Diageo price target to 2,450 (2,470) pence - 'sell'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Experian price target to 4,250 (4,000) pence - 'buy'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

RBC starts Premier Foods with 'outperform' - price target 180 pence

----------

Citigroup raises Hiscox price target to 1,084 (1,032) pence - 'neutral'

----------

RBC cuts PageGroup price target to 550 (560) pence - 'outperform'

----------

Barclays raises Spire Healthcare price target to 315 (305) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Berenberg raises Direct Line to 'buy' (hold) - price target 195 (170) pence

----------

Jefferies raises Redrow price target to 774 (635) pence - 'buy'

----------

Jefferies raises Vistry price target to 1,023 (831) pence - 'hold'

----------

Citigroup cuts Drax to 'sell' (buy) - price target 437 (474) pence

----------

Barclays cuts Johnson Matthey target to 2,030 (2,100) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

Goldman Sachs cuts ITV to 'sell' (neutral) - price target 60 (67) pence

----------

Jefferies raises Persimmon to 'buy' (hold) - price target 1,706 (1,181) pence

----------

Jefferies cuts Crest Nicholson to 'hold' (buy) - price target 234 (331) pence

----------

Jefferies raises Bellway price target to 3,301 (2,827) pence - 'buy'

----------

Jefferies cuts Moneysupermarket.com to 'hold' (buy) - price target 265 (305) pence

----------

JPMorgan raises Ashmore price target to 185 (183) pence - 'underweight'

----------

SMALL CAP

----------

Numis cuts Wise to 'hold' (buy) - price target 950 pence

----------

Morgan Stanley raises Wise price target to 1,070 (1,050) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Wise price target to 1,250 (1,200) pence - 'buy'

----------

----------

UBS cuts Card Factory price target to 107 (109) pence - 'neutral'

----------

investec cuts Reach to 'hold' (buy) - price target 70 (100) pence

----------

Peel Hunt raises Oxford Nanopore to 'reduce' (sell) - price target 155 pence

----------

Barclays raises Synthomer price target to 416 (187) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

JPMorgan cuts Bank of Ireland to 'underweight' (neutral) - price target 8 (10.80) EUR

----------

JPMorgan cuts AIB price target to 4.80 (5.80) EUR - 'overweight'

----------

