June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. banking regulators rejected Citigroup's so-called "living will", which is a detailed plan to wind itself down in the event of catastrophic failure, The Financial Times reported on Thursday. (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Citigroup Inc.
Equities
C
US1729674242
Investment Banking & Brokerage Services
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|60.62 USD
|-0.26%
|+0.65%
|+17.85%
|01:51am
|US regulators reject Citi's 'living will' resolution plan, FT reports
|RE
|Jun. 20
|Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise Late Afternoon
|MT
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+17.85%
|116B
|+4.49%
|159B
|+18.74%
|155B
|+5.67%
|133B
|-9.77%
|35.25B
|+6.78%
|24.66B
|+26.89%
|21.13B
|-8.41%
|20.09B
|+41.87%
|16.82B
|+4.18%
|15.66B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- C Stock
- News Citigroup Inc.
- US regulators reject Citi's 'living will' resolution plan, FT reports