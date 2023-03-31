Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Citigroup Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C   US1729674242

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:17:59 2023-03-31 pm EDT
46.60 USD   +1.15%
12:56pWhat crisis? U.S. bank-focused ETFs see strongest demand in months in March
RE
11:58aNikola Shares Fall After BTIG Research Downgrade, $100 Million Share Offering
MT
07:54aAnalysis-Outlook for European banks left clouded as storm abates
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

What crisis? U.S. bank-focused ETFs see strongest demand in months in March

03/31/2023 | 12:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - March recorded the worst U.S. bank failures since the 2008 crisis, but that did not stop some investors from snapping up battered financial stocks to bolster their bets on the sector's long-term health, fund-flow data showed.

Exchange-traded funds tracking U.S. regional banks saw their strongest net inflows in months, with the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF receiving $1.25 billion in the month to March 29, while the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF took in $258 million, according to Refinitiv Lipper data.

March was the first month of net buying for the IAT fund in a year, and one of the best months on record in terms of flows for KRE.

(Graphic: U.S. Bank ETFs in high demand - https://www.reuters.com/graphics/USA-BANK/lgvdkjydjpo/chart.png)

That's despite both funds plunging about 29% in March as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank triggered fears of a contagion and doubts about the sector's stability, making U.S. regional banks among the worst-performing sectors this year.

"A lot of investors are assuming that the worst of the volatility has cooled at this point and taking advantage of those lower prices," said Roxanna Islam, head of sector and industry research at VettaFi.

(Graphic: US Bank ETFs in 2023 -

)

A swift response from regulators and central banks encouraged investors looking to "buy at the bottom," Islam said.

Investors also eyed funds tracking larger banks assumed to be more stable, with the SPDR S&P Bank ETF taking in nearly $79 million in March, its first month of net buying since October.

"Bank equities are already pricing in a lot of bad news," said John Tierney, strategist at MacroHive, recommending increased allocations to big banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup.

"As markets continue to settle down ... banks generally and major banks especially will outperform the S&P 500."

Overall prices for these funds recovered slightly over the past week as banking sector worries eased, but the KBE fund is set to drop 23% for the month, its worst since COVID-19 lockdowns roiled markets two years ago. The S&P 500 rose 2.5%.

(Reporting by Lisa Pauline Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

By Lisa Pauline Mattackal


© Reuters 2023
All news about CITIGROUP INC.
12:56pWhat crisis? U.S. bank-focused ETFs see strongest demand in months in March
RE
11:58aNikola Shares Fall After BTIG Research Downgrade, $100 Million Share Offering
MT
07:54aAnalysis-Outlook for European banks left clouded as storm abates
RE
07:16aShares climb ahead of key US inflation gauge
AN
05:02aUBS likes Beazley; Berenberg cuts Wood Group
AN
04:03aGlobal dealmaking sinks to lowest level in over a decade
RE
03:51aCitigroup sees global profits shrinking 5% in aftermath of banking turmoil
RE
03/30MOVES-Citigroup hires BofA Merrill's head Andy Sieg to lead wealth unit
RE
03/30BofA Merrill Wealth head Andy Seig leaves to join Citi
RE
03/30MOVES-Citi hires BofA Merrill's head Andy Sieg to lead wealth unit
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CITIGROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 77 773 M - -
Net income 2023 11 217 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,18x
Yield 2023 4,51%
Capitalization 89 674 M 89 674 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 238 104
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 46,07 $
Average target price 56,02 $
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jane Nind Fraser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer-Institutional Clients
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Anand Selvakesari Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.1.59%89 674
MORGAN STANLEY1.44%144 832
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-6.60%112 759
CHARLES SCHWAB-36.98%96 668
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED2.86%41 970
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.12.45%26 048
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer