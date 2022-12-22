Citius Pharmaceuticals : CTXR Fact Sheet

First & Only Therapies Faster to Market Upside Potential
CORPORATE OVERVIEW
FACT SHEET
Winter '22-'23
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Citius) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a diversified pipeline of five active programs. Three of its pipeline candidates would be the first and only prescription treatments in their indications if approved by the FDA. The Company has two late-stage product candidates and one product in Phase 2 clinical development. Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution to salvage infected central venous catheters (CVCs) of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs), is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial, and was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA). In Septebember 2022,
Citius
submitted a biologics license application (BLA) for I/ONTAK (E7777), its novel
IL-2R immunotherapy for an
initial
indication
in cutaneous
T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). The PDUFA
target action
date is July 28, 2023. I/ONTAK received orphan drug designation from the
FDA for
the treatment
of
CTCL and
peripheral T-cell lymphoma
(PTCL).
Citius has
announced
its intention to
spinoff
I/ONTAK into
a
standalone
oncology-focused publicly traded company pending market conditions. During the second quarter of 2022, Citius initiated a Phase 2b trial of Halo-Lido, potentially the first and only FDA-approved prescription treatment for hemorrhoids; data readout expected 2H 2023. Citius has two additional pipeline assets in pre-clinical development: a novel proprietary mesenchymal stem cell (i-MSC) treatment for acute respiratory conditions, and Mino-Wrap, for the prevention of infection in tissue expanders and breast implants post mastectomy.
Anticipated 2023 catalysts
I/ONTAK PDUFA target action date 7/28/23
Complete Mino-Lok Phase 3 trial
Complete Halo-Lido Phase 2b trial
Execute financial/strategic transaction(s) to support pipeline development
ASDAQ: CTXR
Share Price
$1.02 (12/22/22)
52-Wk.Range
$0.83 - $2.01
Avg. Vol.
463K
Shares O/S
146.2M
Market Cap
$149.1M
INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Advancing Diversified Pipeline with Five Active Programs
I/ONTAK (BLA filed) is a purified reformulation of IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein immunotoxin for CTCL; PDUFA July 2023
Mino-Lok® (Phase 3): potential to be the first and only FDA-approved product to salvage infected central venous catheters (CVCs)
Halo-Lido(Phase 2b): potential to be the first and only FDA-approved prescription therapy for hemorrhoids
Mino-Wrap:potential to be the first and only FDA-approved product to prevent infections associated with post mastectomy breast implants
NC i-MSC: novel stem cell therapy for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), for which there is no FDA-approved drug therapy available
Multi-billion Global Market Opportunities
CTCL market est. $300-$400M with larger potential in peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) and immuno-oncology (I/O)
CRBSI and central line-associated bloodstream infection (CLABSI) market total estimated at >$1.8B worldwide
Prescription hemorrhoid market est. >$2B US
ARDS market large with no approved therapies
Tissue expander infection prevention market est. $400M worldwide
Seasoned Leadership
Extensive pharma operational and financial track record
History of multi-billion $ in successfully completed transactions (pre-Citius)
Scientific Advisory Board of leading KOLs in infectious disease, pulmonology (ARDS), breast surgery
Strong Financial Platform
Cash runway into 2023 ($42M cash as of 9/30/22)
Management fully committed with $26.5 million invested by founders
I/ONTAK (E7777) is a novel oncology asset with an attractive near-term revenue opportunity in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). I/ONTAK, a purified version of denileukin diftitox, is a reformulation of previously FDA-approved oncology treatment ONTAK® which was marketed in the U.S. from 1999 to 2014. Manufacturing improvements resulted in a new formulation, which maintains the same amino acid sequence but features improved purity and bioactivity. The new formulation received regulatory approval in Japan for the treatment of CTCL and PTCL in 2021. In 2011 and 2013, the FDA granted orphan drug designation (ODD) to I/ONTAK for the treatment of PTCL and CTCL, respectively, making it potentially eligible for seven years of market exclusivity post-approval for each indication. The Pivotal trial of I/ONTAK has been completed and data shows consistency with the original formulation. A BLA for an initial indication in CTCL was accepted for filing by the FDA in November 2022; the PDUFA target action date is July 28, 2023.
MINO-LOK®
In late-stage development, Mino-Lok® is potentially the first and only antibiotic lock solution under investigation to salvage infected central venous catheters (CVCs) causing catheter-related bloodstream infections. Citius believes Mino-Lok® provides a superior alternative to removing and replacing a CVC, leading to a reduction in serious adverse events and cost savings to the healthcare system. A multi-center Phase 3 pivotal superiority trial is currently underway. The trial was expanded to include clinical sites in India in 2022. Citius licensed the worldwide rights to Mino-Lok® from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
HALO-LIDO
Halo-Lido(CITI-002) is a topical formulation of halobetasol and lidocaine designed to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic symptomatic relief to people with hemorrhoids. There are no FDA-approved prescription products on the market to treat hemorrhoids, and Citius's formulation could become the first FDA-approved prescription product to treat hemorrhoids in the United States. Citius initiated a Phase 2b study of Halo-Lido in the first half of 2022. Data readout is expected 2H 2023.
Mino-Wrap
Mino-Wrap(CITI-101) is a novel therapeutic designed to significantly reduce the rate of infection in post-mastectomy breast cancer patients that elect to undergo reconstructive breast surgery. This liquefying gel-based wrap provides inflammatory tissue protection and prevents infection in tissue expanders and breast implants post mastectomy. Mino-Wrap, licensed from MD Anderson Cancer Center, has the potential to be the first and only FDA-approved product for this indication.
NC i-MSCs (Stem Cells)
Preclinical activities are underway for Citius's unique, proprietary stem cell therapy for an initial indication in the treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). Compared with donor-derived cells that require a continuous supply of new donors, Citius believes its induced mesenchymal stem cells (i-MSCs), derived from a single clonal induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC), offer multiple advantages including consistent and scalable manufacturing and a potentially limitless supply. Positive interim results from a proof-of-concept study demonstrate a marked improvement in i-MSC-treated animals over control animals in key clinical parameters. Currently, there is no FDA-approved drug therapy available for ARDS.
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
11 Commerce Drive, First Floor Cranford, NJ 07016 www.citiuspharma.com
Investor Relations Contact
IIanit Allen
967-6677x113 ir@citiuspharma.com
Forward-looking Statements: This fact sheet has been prepared by Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company") for informational purposes only and not for any other purpose. Nothing contained in this fact sheet is, or should be construed as, a recommendation, promise or representation by the Company. Information provided in this fact sheet speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update any statement after the date of this fact sheet as a result of new information, subsequent events or any other circumstances. This fact sheet also includes express and implied forward-looking statements regarding the current expectations, estimates, opinions and beliefs of the Company that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believes", "expects", "endeavors", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "projects", "should", "objective" and variations of such words and similar words. The accuracy of such statements is dependent upon future events, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results to differ materially from what is presented herein. Investors are strongly encouraged to carefully review the Company's SEC filings for a listing of the risks that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this fact sheet and should not be construed as statements of facts.
Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 22:59:41 UTC.