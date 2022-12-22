Citius Pharmaceuticals : CTXR Fact Sheet

MULTIPLE ANTICIPATED CATALYSTS

I/ONTAK (E7777)

I/ONTAK (E7777) is a novel oncology asset with an attractive near-term revenue opportunity in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). I/ONTAK, a purified version of denileukin diftitox, is a reformulation of previously FDA-approved oncology treatment ONTAK® which was marketed in the U.S. from 1999 to 2014. Manufacturing improvements resulted in a new formulation, which maintains the same amino acid sequence but features improved purity and bioactivity. The new formulation received regulatory approval in Japan for the treatment of CTCL and PTCL in 2021. In 2011 and 2013, the FDA granted orphan drug designation (ODD) to I/ONTAK for the treatment of PTCL and CTCL, respectively, making it potentially eligible for seven years of market exclusivity post-approval for each indication. The Pivotal trial of I/ONTAK has been completed and data shows consistency with the original formulation. A BLA for an initial indication in CTCL was accepted for filing by the FDA in November 2022; the PDUFA target action date is July 28, 2023.

MINO-LOK®

In late-stage development, Mino-Lok® is potentially the first and only antibiotic lock solution under investigation to salvage infected central venous catheters (CVCs) causing catheter-related bloodstream infections. Citius believes Mino-Lok® provides a superior alternative to removing and replacing a CVC, leading to a reduction in serious adverse events and cost savings to the healthcare system. A multi-center Phase 3 pivotal superiority trial is currently underway. The trial was expanded to include clinical sites in India in 2022. Citius licensed the worldwide rights to Mino-Lok® from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

HALO-LIDO

Halo-Lido(CITI-002) is a topical formulation of halobetasol and lidocaine designed to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic symptomatic relief to people with hemorrhoids. There are no FDA-approved prescription products on the market to treat hemorrhoids, and Citius's formulation could become the first FDA-approved prescription product to treat hemorrhoids in the United States. Citius initiated a Phase 2b study of Halo-Lido in the first half of 2022. Data readout is expected 2H 2023.

Mino-Wrap

Mino-Wrap(CITI-101) is a novel therapeutic designed to significantly reduce the rate of infection in post-mastectomy breast cancer patients that elect to undergo reconstructive breast surgery. This liquefying gel-based wrap provides inflammatory tissue protection and prevents infection in tissue expanders and breast implants post mastectomy. Mino-Wrap, licensed from MD Anderson Cancer Center, has the potential to be the first and only FDA-approved product for this indication.

NC i-MSCs (Stem Cells)

Preclinical activities are underway for Citius's unique, proprietary stem cell therapy for an initial indication in the treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). Compared with donor-derived cells that require a continuous supply of new donors, Citius believes its induced mesenchymal stem cells (i-MSCs), derived from a single clonal induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC), offer multiple advantages including consistent and scalable manufacturing and a potentially limitless supply. Positive interim results from a proof-of-concept study demonstrate a marked improvement in i-MSC-treated animals over control animals in key clinical parameters. Currently, there is no FDA-approved drug therapy available for ARDS.