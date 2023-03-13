Advanced search
Citius Pharmaceuticals Confirms No Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank

03/13/2023 | 09:16am EDT
CRANFORD, N.J., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR) confirms that it does not hold any cash or maintain any accounts at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), and has no current or prior business relationship with SVB.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies. The Company's diversified pipeline includes two late-stage product candidates, Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, which is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial, and I/ONTAK (E7777), a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in CTCL, for which a BLA is under review by the FDA.  Mino-Lok® was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA. I/ONTAK has received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and PTCL. In the first half of 2022, Citius initiated a Phase 2b trial for Halo-Lido, a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Investor Contact:

Ilanit Allen 
ir@citiuspharma.com 
908-967-6677 x113

Citius Pharmaceuticals, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company (PRNewsfoto/Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citius-pharmaceuticals-confirms-no-exposure-to-silicon-valley-bank-301769800.html

SOURCE Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


