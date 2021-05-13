Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Reports Second Fiscal Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides General Business Update

CRANFORD, N.J., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR) today reported financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2021 and provided a general business update.

"The Citius team is focused on advancing a growing pipeline of first-in-class treatment options that have the potential to transform the current standards of care for patients around the world. We believe our near-term milestones, including an upcoming meeting with the Drug Monitoring Committee (DMC) for our lead product candidate, Mino-Lok®, will continue to drive momentum. Although COVID-19 slowed enrollment in the Mino-Lok® Phase 3 pivotal superiority trial, we remain on track to meet our milestones for the upcoming DMC meeting, which will clarify our clinical path forward. Our expectation, currently, is that we will file an NDA for Mino-Lok® in 2022, at which time Mino-Lok®'s Fast Track designation would make it eligible for expedited review," stated Myron Holubiak, President and Chief Executive Officer of Citius Pharmaceuticals.

"In parallel, we continue to advance our other clinical and pre-clinical programs. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guided us in developing a patient reported outcome (PRO) tool as the primary endpoint to assess clinical outcomes and efficacy for Halo-Lido. We have now submitted the PRO for FDA review and are awaiting feedback. Importantly, we remain focused on supporting our pre-clinical programs: a novel stem cell therapy to treat Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in COVID-19 patients, and Mino-Wrap, an anti-microbial film to prevent infection associated with post-mastectomy breast implants in cancer patients. Preparations are currently underway for in vitro studies for Mino-Wrap. Additionally, based on guidance from the FDA on our proprietary stem cell program, we are engaged in preclinical work, including the creation of an accession cell bank, development of a cGMP manufacturing process, and a proof-of-concept and dosing study in a large animal model. As we advance this program, we are mindful that this would be an important treatment option for patients suffering from ARDS, for which there are currently no FDA-approved therapies," added Mr. Holubiak.

"I am also pleased to report that we successfully raised $96.5 million during the quarter, strengthening our balance sheet and providing us with significant runway into 2023. This will allow us to support our multiple development programs and invest in the long-term growth of our business. We are committed to developing novel first-in-class products that provide clear benefits compared to current standards of care for patients, physicians and caregivers. This is an exciting time at Citius and we appreciate the continued support of our shareholders in our mission," concluded Mr. Holubiak.

Second Fiscal Quarter 2021 and Recent Business Highlights

Raised approximately $96.5 million from financing activities during the first quarter of 2021;

from financing activities during the first quarter of 2021; Reported $103.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2021 ;

in cash and cash equivalents as of ; Advanced Mino-Lok ® Phase 3 clinical superiority trial despite COVID-19-related study enrollment challenges; upcoming DMC meeting expected to clarify clinical path forward;

Phase 3 clinical superiority trial despite COVID-19-related study enrollment challenges; upcoming DMC meeting expected to clarify clinical path forward; Progressed NoveCite i- MSC preclinical development; on track to establish accession cell bank and continue large animal proof-of-concept study;

MSC preclinical development; on track to establish accession cell bank and continue large animal proof-of-concept study; Submitted Halo-Lido patient-reported outcome (PRO) tool to FDA for review and are awaiting feedback; and,

Advanced preclinical pharmacology and toxicology studies and chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) development for Mino-Wrap.

Corporate Highlights:

Mino-Lok®

Citius is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related blood stream infections that was licensed from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. We believe Mino-Lok® provides a superior alternative to removing and replacing a central venous catheter (CVC), leading to a reduction in serious adverse events and cost savings to the healthcare system. A multicenter Phase 3 pivotal superiority trial is currently underway. During the quarter, several participating clinical trial sites were closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, slowing enrollment. However, we remain on track for an upcoming DMC meeting. Pending DMC review and guidance, Citius expects to file an NDA in 2022.

If approved, Mino-Lok® would be the first and only FDA-approved treatment that salvages central venous catheters that cause central line-related blood stream infections.

Halo-Lido

Halo-Lido (CITI-102) is a topical formulation of halobetasol and lidocaine to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic symptomatic relief to people with hemorrhoids. The FDA guided Citius to develop a novel patient-reported outcome (PRO) instrument to assess clinical outcomes and efficacy of Halo-Lido. The PRO is currently being reviewed by the FDA. Pending feedback from the FDA, we expect to file an IND and initiate the Phase 2b trial.

If approved, Halo-Lido would be the first and only FDA-approved prescription-strength product for the treatment of hemorrhoids for the more than 10 million individuals suffering each year.

NoveCite i-MSCs

In September 2020, Citius formed NoveCite, Inc. to develop a novel stem-cell therapy that would initially target Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) associated with COVID-19. ARDS is the most common cause of respiratory failure and mortality in COVID-19 patients. The manufacturing process for development of NoveCite's proprietary mesenchymal stem cells (NC i-MSCs) is currently underway. Reported interim results of an ongoing proof-of-concept large animal study are encouraging. Once completed, we expect to initiate pilot and toxicology studies shortly thereafter. We anticipate filing an IND in 2022.

Currently, there is no FDA-approved drug therapy for ARDS.

Mino-Wrap

Mino-Wrap (CITI-101), also licensed from MD Anderson, is a liquefying gel-based wrap containing minocycline and rifampin designed to provide inflammatory tissue protection and prevent infection and biofilm formation in tissue expanders and breast implants post-mastectomy. Citius is developing this novel approach to reducing post-operative infections associated with surgical implants. Following guidance from the FDA, we are conducting in vitro experiments and product characterization studies for Mino-Wrap. Animal studies are underway.

Second Fiscal Quarter 2021 Financial Results:

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $103.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company raised approximately $96.5 million in gross proceeds from the issuance of common stock and warrants. In January, 2021, the Company closed a private placement for common stock and warrants totaling gross proceeds of approximately $20 million. In February, 2021, the Company raised net proceeds of approximately $4.5 million from the exercise of warrants, and closed a registered direct offering of its common stock and warrants for gross proceeds of approximately $76.5 million. We estimate that we will have sufficient funds for our operations through March 2023.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses

R&D expenses were $1.6 million and $7.7 million for the three and six months ended March 31, 2021, respectively, compared to $2.0 million and $4.7 million for the comparable periods in 2020. The decrease in research and development expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to the prior year quarter reflects decreases in R&D expense for our Mino-Lok®, Halo-Lido and Mino-Wrap product candidates, offset by an increase in R&D expense for our recently in-licensed proposed novel stem cell therapy for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). During the three months ended March 31, 2020, we recorded a milestone expense of $0.6 million associated with the Mino-Lok® Phase 3 trial.

The increase in research and development for the six months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the prior year period reflects a decrease in manufacturing research and development for registration batches of Mino-Lok® produced in the six months ended December 31, 2020, and a decrease in R&D expenses for our other pipeline candidates, offset by an increase of $5.4 million in R&D expense related to our recently in-licensed proposed novel stem cell therapy for ARDS.

We expect that research and development expenses will increase in fiscal 2021 as we continue to focus on our Phase 3 trial for Mino-Lok®, progress the Halo-Lido product candidate and continue our research and development efforts related to ARDS and Mino-Wrap.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses

G&A expenses were $2.3 million and $4.0 million for the three and six months ended March 31, 2021, respectively, compared to $2.3 million and $3.8 million for the comparable periods in 2020. General and administrative expenses consist primarily of compensation costs, professional fees related to our capital raising activities, corporate development services, and investor relations.

Stock-based Compensation Expense

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, stock-based compensation expense was $0.3 million as compared to $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. For the six months ended March 31, 2021, stock-based compensation expense was $0.6 million as compared to $0.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2020. The increase reflects expenses related to new grants made by Citius and the recently adopted NoveCite stock option plan.

Net loss

Net loss was $4.1 million and $12.3 million for the three and six months ended March 31, 2021, respectively, compared to a net loss of $4.4 million and $8.7 million for the comparable periods in 2020. The decrease in net loss during the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the prior year period is primarily due to the decrease in research and development expenses. The increase in net loss during the six months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the prior year period reflects the increase in our research and development activities related to ARDS.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. The Company's lead product candidate, Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs), is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 3 pivotal superiority trial. Mino-Lok® was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Through its subsidiary, NoveCite, Inc., Citius is developing a novel proprietary mesenchymal stem cell treatment derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) for acute respiratory conditions, with a near-term focus on Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) associated with COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

-- Financial Tables Follow --

CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)









March 31,



September 30,





2021



2020

ASSETS















Current Assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 103,697,162



$ 13,859,748

Prepaid expenses



1,277,029





122,237

Total Current Assets



104,974,191





13,981,985



















Property and equipment, net



1,272





1,577



















Operating lease right-of-use asset, net



906,092





986,204



















Other Assets:















Deposits



38,062





57,093

In-process research and development



19,400,000





19,400,000

Goodwill



9,346,796





9,346,796

Total Other Assets



28,784,858





28,803,889



















Total Assets

$ 134,666,413



$ 43,773,655



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current Liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 1,132,877



$ 1,856,235

Accrued expenses



240,610





164,040

Accrued compensation



1,172,375





1,654,919

Accrued interest



97,877





89,970

Notes payable – related parties



172,970





172,970

Operating lease liability



167,937





158,999

Total Current Liabilities



2,984,646





4,097,133



















Note payable – paycheck protection program



164,583





164,583

Deferred tax liability



4,985,800





4,985,800

Operating lease liability – non current



769,218





855,471

Total Liabilities



8,904,247





10,102,987



















Commitments and Contingencies

































Stockholders' Equity:















Preferred stock – $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



—





—

Common stock – $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 134,701,219 and 55,576,996 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively



134,701





55,577

Additional paid-in capital



210,289,813





104,208,958

Accumulated deficit



(85,262,728)





(70,593,867)

Total Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Stockholders' Equity



125,161,786





33,670,668

Non-controlling interest



600,380





—

Total Equity



125,762,166





33,670,668



















Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 134,666,413



$ 43,773,655



CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020 (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





March 31,



March 31,



March 31,



March 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



































Operating Expenses































Research and development



1,551,341





2,015,940





7,742,520





4,680,486

General and administrative



2,293,517





2,258,322





3,982,181





3,821,317

Stock-based compensation – general and administrative



342,962





158,833





619,544





379,217

Total Operating Expenses



4,187,820





4,433,095





12,344,245





8,881,020



































Operating Loss



(4,187,820)





(4,433,095)





(12,344,245)





(8,881,020)



































Other Income (Expense)































Other income



—





—





—





110,207

Interest income



69,327





12,106





82,811





31,445

Interest expense



(3,939)





(3,980)





(7,907)





(7,971)

Total Other Income, Net



65,388





8,126





74,904





133,681



































Net Loss

$ (4,122,432)



$ (4,424,969)



$ (12,269,341)



$ (8,747,339)



































Net Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted

$ (0.04)



$ (0.13)



$ (0.16)



$ (0.28)



































Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding































Basic and diluted



95,997,427





34,318,761





75,565,121





31,744,379



CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020 (Unaudited)





2021



2020

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:















Net loss

$ (12,269,341)



$ (8,747,339)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Stock-based compensation expense



619,544





379,217

Issuance of common stock for services



68,000





406,020

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset



80,112





81,847

Depreciation



305





354

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Prepaid expenses



(1,154,792)





(5,553)

Deposits



19,031





—

Accounts payable



(723,358)





(1,189,182)

Accrued expenses



76,570





(96,234)

Accrued compensation



(482,544)





(368,812)

Accrued interest



7,907





7,971

Operating lease liability



(77,315)





(50,158)

Net Cash Used In Operating Activities



(13,835,881)





(9,581,869)



















Cash Flows From Financing Activities:















Proceeds from sale of NoveCite, Inc. common stock



500





—

Net proceeds from private placement



18,450,410





—

Net proceeds from registered direct offering



70,979,842





—

Net proceeds from common stock warrant exercises



14,242,543





6,027,137

Net Cash Provided By Financing Activities



103,673,295





6,027,137



















Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents



89,837,414





(3,554,732)

Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning of Period



13,859,748





7,893,804

Cash and Cash Equivalents - End of Period

$ 103,697,162



$ 4,339,072



















Supplemental Disclosures Of Cash Flow Information and Non-cash Activities:















Operating lease right-of-use asset and liability recorded upon adoption of ASC 842

$ —



$ 1,137,724



