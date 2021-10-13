Citius Pharmaceuticals : to Host Investor Webcast to Discuss the Acquisition of Late Phase 3 Cancer Immunotherapy I/ONTAK (E7777)

CRANFORD, N.J., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR) today announced that it will host a webcast on October 20, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's previously announced acquisition of I/ONTAK (E7777), an improved formulation of immunotoxin ONTAK®, which was previously approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

Myron Holubiak, Chief Executive Officer of Citius Pharmaceuticals, will be joined by Leonard Mazur, Executive Chairman and Dr. Myron Czuczman, Chief Medical Officer to discuss the Company's strategy and the I/ONTAK opportunity. Jaime Bartushak, Chief Financial Officer of Citius Pharmaceuticals will join management for a question-and-answer session following the presentations.

Pre-registration for the webcast is required. Questions related to the I/ONTAK acquisition may be submitted in advance or during the live call via the webcast portal.

Date Thursday, October 20, 2021 Time 8:30 a.m. ET Registration link To join the webcast, please register prior to the event date using this link US (Toll free) 877-407-6176 US (Toll) / International 201-689-8451 Webcast (live and archive) Available at www.citiuspharma.com in the "Events" section Q&A Questions may be submitted in advance to ir@citiuspharma.com

About I/ONTAK (E7777)

I/ONTAK (E7777) is a recombinant fusion protein that combines the interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor binding domain with diphtheria toxin fragments. The agent specifically binds to IL-2 receptors on the cell surface, causing diphtheria toxin fragments that have entered cells to inhibit protein synthesis. I/ONTAK, a purified version of denileukin diftitox, is a reformulation of previously FDA-approved oncology treatment ONTAK®. ONTAK® was marketed in the U.S. from 2008 to 2014, when it was voluntarily withdrawn from the market to enable manufacturing improvements. These improvements resulted in I/ONTAK, which maintains the same amino acid sequence but features improved purity and bioactivity. I/ONTAK has received regulatory approval in Japan for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). In 2011 and 2013, the FDA granted orphan drug designation (ODD) to I/ONTAK for the treatment of PTCL and CTCL, respectively, making it eligible for seven years of market exclusivity post-approval.

A global, multicenter, open-label, single-arm Pivotal study of I/ONTAK in participants with recurrent or persistent CTCL (NCT01871727) is underway. The last patient has been recruited; top line results are anticipated in the first half of 2022. A BLA for I/ONTAK is expected to be filed with the FDA by the end of 2022.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies. The Company has two late-stage product candidates, Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs), which is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial, and I/ONTAK (E7777), a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), which has completed enrollment in its Pivotal Phase 3 trial. Mino-Lok® was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). I/ONTAK has received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). Through its subsidiary, NoveCite, Inc., Citius is developing a novel proprietary mesenchymal stem cell treatment derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) for acute respiratory conditions, with a near-term focus on acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) associated with COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting Citius. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "should," and "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: our ability to successfully integrate I/ONTAK (E7777) into our operations; the risks of relying on a third party to complete the development of I/ONTAK (E7777); risks relating to the results of research and development activities, including those from existing and new pipeline assets, including I/ONTAK (E7777); our ability to successfully undertake and complete clinical trials and the results from those trials for our product candidates; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our need for substantial additional funds; the early stage of products under development; our dependence on third-party suppliers; the estimated markets for our product candidates and the acceptance thereof by any market; the ability of our product candidates to impact the quality of life of our target patient populations; our ability to commercialize our products if approved by the FDA; market and other conditions; risks related to our growth strategy, including our ability to successfully integrate and develop I/ONTAK (E7777); patent and intellectual property matters; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our ability to identify, acquire, close and integrate product candidates and companies successfully and on a timely basis, including I/ONTAK (E7777); our ability to procure cGMP commercial-scale supply; government regulation; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. These risks have been and may be further impacted by Covid-19. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Risks regarding our business are described in detail in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on December 16, 2020 and updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Investor Relations for Citius Pharmaceuticals:

Ilanit Allen

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

T: 908-967-6677 x113

E: ir@citiuspharma.com

