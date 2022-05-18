Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTXR   US17322U2078

CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(CTXR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/18 10:07:36 am EDT
0.9390 USD   -1.05%
09:31aCitius Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on May 24, 2022
PR
05/122. liquidity and management's plan
AQ
05/12Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Citius Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on May 24, 2022

05/18/2022 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CRANFORD, N.J., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing first-in-class critical care products, today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held May 23-26, 2022. Leonard Mazur, Chairman and CEO of Citius, will discuss the Company's recent business developments and upcoming milestones.

H.C. Wainwright Global Investor Conference

Presentation date and time:

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Location:

Virtual and at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach, Florida

Registration:

Visit the conference website for in-person or virtual registration

Live webcast:

Register here to view

Webcast replay:

Available for 90 days

Interested parties may schedule 1-on-1 meetings with Citius management by registering through the event platform or contacting the Company's investor relations team.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies. The Company has two late-stage product candidates, Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs), which is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial, and I/ONTAK (E7777), a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), which has completed enrollment in its Pivotal Phase 3 trial.  Mino-Lok® was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). I/ONTAK has received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). Through its subsidiary, NoveCite, Inc., Citius is developing a novel proprietary mesenchymal stem cell treatment derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) for acute respiratory conditions, with a near-term focus on acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) associated with COVID-19.  For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Investor Relations for Citius Pharmaceuticals:
Ilanit Allen
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
T: 908-967-6677 x113
E: ir@citiuspharma.com

Citius Pharmaceuticals, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company (PRNewsfoto/Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citius-pharmaceuticals-to-present-at-the-hc-wainwright-global-investment-conference-on-may-24-2022-301549451.html

SOURCE Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
09:31aCitius Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference o..
PR
05/122. liquidity and management's plan
AQ
05/12Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and P..
PR
05/12Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mo..
CI
05/06CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/06Citius Pharmaceuticals to Accelerate Phase 3 Mino-Lok Trial by Expanding Trial Sites In..
PR
05/05Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is helping Global Cancer Immunotherapy to reach the Market ..
AQ
05/03Citius Pharmaceuticals Considers All Strategic Alternatives
CI
05/03Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Provides Business Update, Highlights Upcoming Milestones
PR
04/26Citius Pharmaceuticals Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Trial of Hemorrhoids Treatment
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations