CRANFORD, N.J., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, today announced that Chairman and CEO Leonard Mazur will present at the 14th Annual LD Micro Invitational investor conference being held April 8-9, 2024, in New York City.

Conference Details:

Presentation: 3:30pm ET on April 9, 2024 Format: In-person and virtual Location: Sofitel New York, New York City Conference attendance: Register on the conference website Livestream: Register here 1x1 meetings: Upon request by registered investors

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius Pharma is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products. The Company's diversified pipeline includes two late-stage product candidates. At the end of 2023, Citius completed enrollment in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial of Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution to salvage catheters in patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections. A Biologics License Application for LYMPHIR™, a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, is currently under review by the FDA with August 13, 2024 assigned as the PDUFA target action date. Citius previously announced plans to form Citius Oncology, a standalone publicly traded company with LYMPHIR as its primary asset. LYMPHIR received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and PTCL. In addition, Citius completed enrollment in its Phase 2b trial of CITI-002 (Halo-Lido), a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Investor Contact:

Ilanit Allen

ir@citiuspharma.com

908-967-6677 x113

