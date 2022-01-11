Citizen Watch : 01 11, 2022Notice of Announcement of Result Regarding Selection of Prime Market under New Market Segments

English Translation

Company name: Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. Representative: Toshihiko Sato, President and CEO (Code: 7762, First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Notice of Announcement of Result Regarding Selection of Prime Market under New Market Segments

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that with respect to the transition to the new market segments in the Tokyo Stock Exchange scheduled for April 2022, the Company, which had selected and applied for a shift to the Prime Market, has received today the result of the said application that confirms the Company's selection of the Prime Market.

Looking ahead, the Company will seek to achieve sustainable growth and further enhance

corporate value on a medium- to long-term basis while at the same time implementing an even higher level of governance.