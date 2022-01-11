Log in
    7762   JP3352400000

CITIZEN WATCH CO., LTD.

(7762)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Citizen Watch : 01 11, 2022Notice of Announcement of Result Regarding Selection of Prime Market under New Market Segments

01/11/2022 | 02:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

English Translation

The Japanese original should be considered to be the primary version

January 11, 2022

For Immediate Release

Company name: Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. Representative: Toshihiko Sato, President and CEO (Code: 7762, First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Please address inquiries to Toshiyuki Furukawa Director in charge of Public & Investor Relations Department

TEL: +81-42-468-4934

Notice of Announcement of Result Regarding Selection of Prime Market under New Market Segments

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that with respect to the transition to the new market segments in the Tokyo Stock Exchange scheduled for April 2022, the Company, which had selected and applied for a shift to the Prime Market, has received today the result of the said application that confirms the Company's selection of the Prime Market.

Looking ahead, the Company will seek to achieve sustainable growth and further enhance

corporate value on a medium- to long-term basis while at the same time implementing an even higher level of governance.

Disclaimer

Citizen Watch Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 07:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 273 B 2 361 M 2 361 M
Net income 2022 12 536 M 109 M 109 M
Net cash 2022 22 752 M 197 M 197 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 3,22%
Capitalization 154 B 1 335 M 1 332 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 13 530
Free-Float -
Chart CITIZEN WATCH CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIZEN WATCH CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 497,00 JPY
Average target price 503,75 JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshihiko Sato President & Representative Director
Toshiyuki Furukawa Director, Head-Information Systems & Accounting
Yoshitaka Oji Director, Manager-Research & Development Center
Fumiaki Terasaka Independent Outside Director
Toshiko Kuboki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIZEN WATCH CO., LTD.-0.20%1 335
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-3.34%408 947
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-10.55%171 716
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-0.22%84 828
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-6.88%81 962
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-10.99%45 926