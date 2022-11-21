Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Citizen Watch Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7762   JP3352400000

CITIZEN WATCH CO., LTD.

(7762)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:42 2022-11-21 am EST
594.00 JPY   +1.89%
12:09aCitizen Watch : Presentation with script
PU
11/15Bank Stocks, Stronger Yen Drive Tokyo Equities Into Green
MT
11/14Citizen Watch : 2Q Data
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Citizen Watch : Presentation with script

11/21/2022 | 12:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Earning Presentation

for Six months ended September 30, 2022

November 14, 2022

1

Financial Results for 2Q of FY 2022

2

My name is Toshiyuki Furukawa, in charge of the Public & Investor Relations Department. I will provide an explanation on the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

2

Key Notes

Financial Results for 1HApr-Sep of FY 2022

  • Sales and profit increased, reflecting sales growth in the mainstay Watches segment.
  • Ordinary profit climbed 39% year on year, partly due to the posting of foreign exchange gains.
  • Profit attributable to owners of parent rose 28% year on year.

FY 2022 Forecasts

  • Upward revisions have been made in consideration of the better-than-expected results in the first half.
    Forecasts for the second half reflect growing uncertainty about consumption trends, as well as rising costs.
  • Net sales: 303.0 billion yen (Change from previous forecast: +9.5 billion yen)
    Operating profit: 23.0 billion yen (Change from previous forecast: +0.5 billion yen)
    Ordinary profit: 27.5 billion yen (Change from previous forecast: +1.5 billion yen)
    Profit attributable to owners of parent: 20.0 billion yen (Change from previous forecast: +1.0 billion yen)

Dividends Forecasts

  • Change from previous forecast: up 4 yen per share Full year: 34 yen (interim: 15 yen, year-end: 19 yen)

3

Let me begin the presentation by explaining the key points of our financial results for the six month ended September 30, 2022.

The financial results for the first six months posted higher sales and profits, reflecting a 9% year- on-year increase in net sales and a 16% year-on-year increase in operating profit, driven by continued growth in sales in the Watches segment mainly in Europe and the United States. Ordinary profit climbed 39% year on year, partly due to the posting of foreign exchange gains. In addition, profit attributable to owners of parent was up 28% year on year.

With respect to earnings forecast, we have raised the full-year forecast.

In consideration of growing uncertainty and rising material and energy costs driven by global inflation, we have lowered the operating profit forecast for the second half. Even so, on a full-year basis, we have made upward revisions to both net sales and operating profit to reflect the better- than-expected first half results.

Assumed exchange rates for the second half have been changed and pegged at JPY 140 to the U.S. dollar and the euro, respectively.

As the result of the revision of full-year forecasts, net sales, operating profit, ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of parent will outperform the previous forecasts by JPY 9.5 billion, JPY 0.5 billion, JPY 1.5 billion and JPY 1.0 billion, to achieve JPY 303.0 billion, JPY 23.0 billion, JPY 27.5 billion and JPY 20.0 billion, respectively.

Furthermore, taking into account the upward forecast revision of profit attributable to owners of parent for the fiscal year under review, we have reviewed the dividend forecast and decided to pay an annual dividend of JPY 34.00 per share, an increase of JPY 4.00 from the previous forecast.

3

Financial Results for 1H (Apr-Sep) of FY 2022

FY2021

FY2022

YoY Change

Unitbillion yen)

1H Result

1H Result

Amount

Net sales

135.7

147.6

+11.9

8.8%

Operating profit

10.6

12.3

+1.6

15.6%

Operating margin

7.9%

8.4%

-

-

Ordinary Profit

12.0

16.8

+4.7

39.1%

Profit attributable to owners

9.8

12.6

+2.7

28.1%

of parent

Exchange rate

¥110/USD

¥131/USD

-

-

¥131/EUR

¥138/EUR

4

This is the outline of the statement of income for the first half.

Net sales and operating profit stood at JPY 147.6 billion and JPY 12.3 billion, with an operating margin of 8.4%.

Ordinary profit was JPY 16.8 billion, partly reflecting the posting of JPY 3.0 billion in foreign exchange gains. Profit attributable to owners of parent increased to JPY 12.6 billion.

4

Result by Business Segments for 1H (Apr-Sep) of FY 2022

Net sales

FY2021

FY2022

YoY change

Unit: billion yen

1H Result

1H Result

Amount

Watches

62.0

73.3

+11.3

+18.2%

Machine Tools

38.3

40.9

+2.5

+6.8%

Devices and Components

25.5

22.9

▲ 2.6

▲10.3%

Electronic and Other Products

9.8

10.4

+0.6

+6.8%

Consolidated Total

135.7

147.6

+11.9

+8.8%

Operating Profit

(Unit: billion yen, %:operating margin)

Watches

4.8

8.8

+3.9

+82.0%

(7.8%)

(12.0%)

Machine Tools

5.8

5.5

▲ 0.3

▲6.1%

(15.4%)

(13.5%)

Devices and Components

1.5

0.0

▲ 1.5

▲98.5%

(6.0%)

(0.1%)

Electronic and Other Products

0.7

0.7

+0.0

+0.3%

(7.6%)

(7.1%)

Eliminations or general corporate

▲ 2.3

▲ 2.7

▲ 0.4

-

Consolidated Total

10.6

12.3

+1.6

+15.6%

(7.9%)

(8.4%)

5

To summarize financial results by segment, the Watches segment continued to perform strongly, achieving an 18.2% year-on-year increase in net sales and an 82% year-on-year increase in operating profit, or the operating margin of 12%.

The Machine Tools segment posted a 6.8% increase in net sales, but posted a 6.1% decrease in operating profit due to the impact of higher costs.

The Devices and Components segment recorded a decrease in both net sales and operating profit as business conditions remained unchanged from the first quarter.

Electronics and Other Products posted a 6.8% increase in net sales, but the segment's operating profit remained at the year-ago level.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Citizen Watch Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 05:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CITIZEN WATCH CO., LTD.
12:09aCitizen Watch : Presentation with script
PU
11/15Bank Stocks, Stronger Yen Drive Tokyo Equities Into Green
MT
11/14Citizen Watch : 2Q Data
PU
11/14Citizen Watch : Presentation
PU
09/29CITIZEN WATCH CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/18Citizen Watch : Presentation with script
PU
08/18Citizen Watch : Main Points Asked and Answered
PU
08/15Nikkei 225 Up 1.1% on Wall Street Cues, Earnings Season
MT
08/12Citizen Watch : Data
PU
08/12Presentation（pdf : 1,220kb）
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 301 B 2 148 M 2 148 M
Net income 2023 18 450 M 132 M 132 M
Net cash 2023 58 633 M 419 M 419 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,34x
Yield 2023 5,15%
Capitalization 170 B 1 218 M 1 218 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
EV / Sales 2024 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 12 549
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart CITIZEN WATCH CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIZEN WATCH CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 583,00 JPY
Average target price 594,29 JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshihiko Sato Director & General Manager-Product Development
Toshiyuki Furukawa Deputy Manager-Corporate Planning
Yoshitaka Oji Director, Manager-Research & Development Center
Fumiaki Terasaka Independent Outside Director
Toshiko Kuboki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITIZEN WATCH CO., LTD.17.07%1 218
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-3.96%362 560
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-4.30%159 242
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-7.42%79 861
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-15.12%69 802
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-9.50%44 353