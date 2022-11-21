Citizen Watch : Presentation with script

My name is Toshiyuki Furukawa, in charge of the Public & Investor Relations Department. I will provide an explanation on the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Key Notes

Financial Results for 1H（Apr-Sep） of FY 2022

Sales and profit increased, reflecting sales growth in the mainstay Watches segment.

Ordinary profit climbed 39% year on year, partly due to the posting of foreign exchange gains.

Profit attributable to owners of parent rose 28% year on year.

FY 2022 Forecasts

Upward revisions have been made in consideration of the better-than-expected results in the first half.

Forecasts for the second half reflect growing uncertainty about consumption trends, as well as rising costs.

Net sales: 303.0 billion yen (Change from previous forecast: +9.5 billion yen)

Operating profit: 23.0 billion yen (Change from previous forecast: +0.5 billion yen)

Ordinary profit: 27.5 billion yen (Change from previous forecast: +1.5 billion yen)

Profit attributable to owners of parent: 20.0 billion yen (Change from previous forecast: +1.0 billion yen)

Dividends Forecasts

Change from previous forecast: up 4 yen per share Full year: 34 yen (interim: 15 yen, year-end: 19 yen)

Let me begin the presentation by explaining the key points of our financial results for the six month ended September 30, 2022.

The financial results for the first six months posted higher sales and profits, reflecting a 9% year- on-year increase in net sales and a 16% year-on-year increase in operating profit, driven by continued growth in sales in the Watches segment mainly in Europe and the United States. Ordinary profit climbed 39% year on year, partly due to the posting of foreign exchange gains. In addition, profit attributable to owners of parent was up 28% year on year.

With respect to earnings forecast, we have raised the full-year forecast.

In consideration of growing uncertainty and rising material and energy costs driven by global inflation, we have lowered the operating profit forecast for the second half. Even so, on a full-year basis, we have made upward revisions to both net sales and operating profit to reflect the better- than-expected first half results.

Assumed exchange rates for the second half have been changed and pegged at JPY 140 to the U.S. dollar and the euro, respectively.

As the result of the revision of full-year forecasts, net sales, operating profit, ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of parent will outperform the previous forecasts by JPY 9.5 billion, JPY 0.5 billion, JPY 1.5 billion and JPY 1.0 billion, to achieve JPY 303.0 billion, JPY 23.0 billion, JPY 27.5 billion and JPY 20.0 billion, respectively.

Furthermore, taking into account the upward forecast revision of profit attributable to owners of parent for the fiscal year under review, we have reviewed the dividend forecast and decided to pay an annual dividend of JPY 34.00 per share, an increase of JPY 4.00 from the previous forecast.

